Honda lends manufacturing might to ventilator parts—Covid-19 roundup for May 7

Automaker Honda of America has teamed up with Pennsylvania-based pump maker Dynaflo Inc. to produce and deliver critical components for the production of ventilators that are needed in hospitals and by first responders throughout the country to help those stricken with Covid-19.
Honda has transformed a 6,000-square foot area of its Technical Development Center in Marysville, Ohio, into a space for employees to assemble the diaphragm compressors, which are a key component of portable ventilators. The companies are aiming to produce 10,000 compressors per month once production reaches capacity, and continue that pace through the end of August. That will mark a steep jump from Dynaflo’s previous production rate of about 300 compressors per month.
The two companies began working together because both had partnered with Stop the Spread, a coalition of more than 1,500 volunteer CEOs working to catalyze actions and support the government response to the pandemic.
"Being connected to Honda of America has been a Godsend," William Fleming, president of Dynaflo, said in a release. "Combining our diaphragm compressor technology with Honda's expertise in mass production is a perfect combination to help meet the needs of this crisis.”
And in other examples of the logistics industry dedicating its assets to the coronavirus fight:
