Experts warn of criminal activity that exploits Covid-19 pandemic

As lifestyles and business operations change due to shutdowns and stay-at-home orders nationwide, supply chain experts are warning business owners, workers, and the general public about a growing risk of pandemic-related criminal activity. A rise in the sale of counterfeit N95 masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE), increasing cyber attacks, and the potential for cargo theft of PPE are driving demand for stricter risk mitigation efforts, they say.

“In these challenging times of a global pandemic, just as the port and maritime industry has made adjustments to meet the requirements of the emerging ‘new normal,’ criminals and terrorists are also adjusting their nefarious activities to take advantage of changing lifestyles and commercial operations,” officials at the Port of New York and New Jersey said this week, pointing to a rise in crime related to the pandemic, including:

The sale of counterfeit N95 masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE);

Display of false credentials indicating either status as a government official or essential worker to bypass travel or access restrictions;

Targeting databases with personal information to extract personal and financial information in order to engage in identity theft and fraud;

“Bombing” of online conferencing applications such as Zoom in order to spread hateful rhetoric, pornography, and other inappropriate material;

Phishing and ransomware campaigns launched to exploit the crisis.

Port officials recommend a list of sources and practices to help its customers and employees eliminate the risks, including “rumor control” sources from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness as well tips for avoiding information theft and fraudulent activity from Homeland Security Investigations. They also recommend purchasing PPE only from brand-name authorized dealers and reporting suspicious activity around port, transportation, distribution and logistics facilities.

The British Standards Institution (BSI) has also released some guidelines and practical tips for keeping supply chains safe during the pandemic, especially when it comes to protecting PPE shipments. Planning shorter routes, training drivers on security risks, and using available technology to track shipments are just a few of the actions carriers can take. BSI says carriers should develop:

A plan for the shortest possible route, minimizing stops along the way, and avoiding stopping within the first 200 miles after leaving the origin location.

Procedures to secure cargo in case of security incidents, driver illness, vehicle breakdowns, detours, and accidents.

Pre-trip procedures to ensure drivers and equipment can move cargo to its first stop without preventable interruption.

Requirements for drivers to turn the vehicle off when stopped, as well as rules prohibiting them from leaving keys in vehicles, and, if they do have to leave the vehicle, requiring all docks and windows are closed and locked.

Training for drivers to recognize and report if they are being followed. For full truckload shipments, ensure that a tamper-evident seal and/or locking device is used and drivers check the integrity of the seal/locking device following any stop.

GPS tracking for shipments: If tracking is in place, ensure that the monitoring company has protocols in place to respond to any incident or adverse event detected.

In addition, conduct piece/carton counts upon delivery of the cargo and verification of those against shipping documents and manifests to detect pilferage.

To see further coverage of the coronavirus crisis and how it's affecting the logistics industry, check out our Covid-19 landing page. And click here for our compilation of virus-focused websites and resource pages from around the supply chain sector.