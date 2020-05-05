Rakuten Super Logistics Partners with Trtl Travel to Donate to US Nurses Amid COVID-19

Rakuten Super Logistics has partnered with Trtl Travel to show support to medical professionals and hospitals in the US currently fighting to protect and treat those affected by COVID-19. Many of these workers and individuals in hospitals are lacking access to essential items needed to perform their jobs during these difficult times.

As part of this partnership, Rakuten Super Logistics is helping Trtl Travel ship 3,000 compression socks to US hospitals. 5,000 more have already made it to the UK through additional partnerships to support healthcare workers and patients in Europe.

Trtl Travel is a UK based company that specializes in compression socks and travel gear. Their mission is to make every trip comfortable, enjoyable, and stress-free. Whether it is a business trip or a vacation, their products will have you feeling refreshed, rested, and ready to explore.

“RSL is proud to partner with Trtl in providing our frontline healthcare workers with essential items that will help them stay on their feet. Trtl approached us to distribute over 3,000 compression socks to health care workers in the US. Trtl is known for its top-quality compression socks, and these socks will help our frontline health care workers stay on their feet longer with less fatigue,” said Rakuten Super Logistics CEO, Michael Manzione. “We knew we had to help. These workers are working long hours taking care of our communities and loved ones.”

In addition to these efforts, Rakuten Super Logistics has also partnered with DEFY drinks to provide supplies for Feeding America in support of first responders and citizens in the US areas that are most affected by COVID-19. Currently, the donation has already exceeded 75,000 bottles.

Every year, the Rakuten family of companies makes every effort to support local communities. Rakuten Americas (Rakuten Super Logistics’ parent company) contributes to charities including The Stephen and Ayesha Curry Foundation’s Eat. Learn. Play. the initiative, Girls Inc., and Direct Relief. Additionally, Rakuten Super Logistics makes generous donations to a variety of nonprofit organizations around the country

Rakuten Super Logistics (RSL) is a national leader in eCommerce order fulfillment and freight brokerage. RSL’s nationwide network of 15 US fulfillment centers allows leading eCommerce retailers to reduce shipping costs, improve order accuracy, decrease shipping times, and increase customer satisfaction.

