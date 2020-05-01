Panel Built Warehouse Demising Walls Offer a Temporary Way To Section Off a Facility

Panel Built, a modular construction provider, offers a way to completely divide a warehouse without having to resort to the long and arduous process of stick-built construction. The wall system utilizes the same wall panel components of Panel Built’s standard modular office systems. However, in order to reach the high ceiling heights of most warehouses, the wall panels are stacked atop each other to reach many feet in the air. Also like their standard wall system, the warehouse demising walls utilize their binder-post system to connect the 4 ft wide panels to each other; however, in order to provide some additional strength to the wall system, tubular steel columns are intermittently substituted as a panel connector. The wall can be designed to reach all the way to the warehouse’s ceiling system with notches and cutouts for existing beams and joists in the roof system.

Warehouses have been utilizing these temporary demising walls as a way to create separation between different areas in their warehouses or manufacturing plants. The wall panels, which can be formed from a variety of different materials depending on the wall’s application, offer environmental controls for the sectioned off areas. Facilities looking to control the temperature, noise, humidity, dust collection, or physical flow of traffic from one area to another can now do that with a temporary and flexible wall system. Due to the semi-permanent nature of the floor-to-ceiling warehouse demising walls, the system can be taken down and reused in another location or application at a later date if needed.

