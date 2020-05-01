Logistics Plus Picks Up and Delivers 50,000 Masks for the City of Erie

ERIE, PA (May 1, 2020) – Logistics Plus Inc. (LP), a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics and supply chain solutions, is proud to share that it recently provided final pickup and delivery services for a critical order of 50 thousand surgical masks for the City of Erie. The masks were donated by Erie’s “sister city” in Zibo, China and airfreighted to Chicago’s O’Hare (ORD) Airport. From there, Logistics Plus facilitated the customs clearance and paperwork, took possession of the shipment, and then arranged complimentary transportation of the goods from Chicago to Erie.

Employees from the newly formed Logistics Plus COVID-19 Response Team safely delivered all 23 cartons of the masks to the City of Erie. The LP COVID-19 Response Team was organized by Gretchen Seth, the company’s senior vice president. Gretchen is an Erie-native, has been with Logistics Plus for over 22 years, and is – fittingly – the daughter of a local doctor.

A special press conference, with only the media in attendance, to thank Zibo, China for its generous donation and to thank Logistics Plus for its role in helping with the delivery of the shipment, was planned for today but has since been postponed for a later date out of caution and a need for social distancing.

In addition to the Erie City Hall delivery, the Logistics Plus COVID-19 Response Team, led by Julie Slomski, made stops earlier in the morning at the Erie City Mission, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, and St. Martin Center to deliver money and supplies that have been collected and donated by Logistics Plus employees.

“Together we are ‘Erie Strong,’ said Jim Berlin, founder and CEO of Logistics Plus. “Helping Mayor Schember and the city get these masks from Chicago to Erie and in the hands of our front-line government workers was an easy decision. I am also proud of our employees for the donations made to the mission, food bank, and others. It feels good to donate and to do something for those in need. Truly a win-win. And a way to be Erie Strong.”

Jim added, “I’d also like to commend Gretchen on her role running our LP COVID team. They have successfully sourced, procured, transported and delivered millions of pieces of PPE to area hospitals, first responders, nursing home, government employees, police and fire departments. In record time. When no one could find and get these, we did. A true LP as a solutions company story. It needed done and we are doing it.”

About Logistics Plus Inc.

Logistics Plus Inc. provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence technology, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. The company was founded over 23 years ago in Erie, PA by local entrepreneur, Jim Berlin. Today, Logistics Plus is a highly-regarded fast-growing and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a strong passion for excellence, its 450 global employees put the “plus” in logistics by doing the big things properly, and the countless little things, that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success.