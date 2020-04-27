Riskpulse’s Sunrise Shipping Solution Predicts Temperatures to Reduce Freight Spend

Sunrise provides the expected temperature range along the route, plus the added benefit of presenting how likely those temperatures will stay in that range. With that information in hand, shippers can plan which legs of the shipments need reefer transportation, or can be transported using dry van.

“Outside temperatures can actually be used to your advantage,” said Henry Bonner, chief product officer, Riskpulse. “Why pay additional freight costs if you know in advance that the temperatures along the entire planned route will be below freezing? We saw an opportunity to reduce costs for perishable shipments.”

Sunrise takes into account origin, destination, pickup time, and projected arrival time. It simulates the shipment’s lifecycle and intersects it with forecasted conditions. Sunrise scores each shipment on a scale from 1-25 to indicate low, medium, or high risk, based on the projection data, the industry knowledge of Riskpulse experts, best practices, and any particular concerns from the shipper.

Riskpulse is a supply chain a supply chain risk analytics company acquired by Resilience360 in January.