Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

Riskpulse’s Sunrise Shipping Solution Predicts Temperatures to Reduce Freight Spend

Riskpulse’s Sunrise Shipping Solution Predicts Temperatures to Reduce Freight Spend
April 27, 2020
No Comments

Sunrise provides the expected temperature range along the route, plus the added benefit of presenting how likely those temperatures will stay in that range. With that information in hand, shippers can plan which legs of the shipments need reefer transportation, or can be transported using dry van.

“Outside temperatures can actually be used to your advantage,” said Henry Bonner, chief product officer, Riskpulse. “Why pay additional freight costs if you know in advance that the temperatures along the entire planned route will be below freezing? We saw an opportunity to reduce costs for perishable shipments.”

Sunrise takes into account origin, destination, pickup time, and projected arrival time. It simulates the shipment’s lifecycle and intersects it with forecasted conditions. Sunrise scores each shipment on a scale from 1-25 to indicate low, medium, or high risk, based on the projection data, the industry knowledge of Riskpulse experts, best practices, and any particular concerns from the shipper.

Riskpulse is a supply chain a supply chain risk analytics company acquired by Resilience360 in January.

http://www.riskpulse.com
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Forecasting Supply Chain Management Transportation
KEYWORDS Riskpulse
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

749aebb0-0d24-44b1-bde1-540199ba9fd7

Messages of Encouragement from Averitt's Drivers

DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed
Adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic is a team effort, and all of us are working through this unprecedented time together. In this video, several of our driving associates share what it's like on the road right now and offer words of encouragement.

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing