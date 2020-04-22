Visit Dorner Virtual Interpack Booth 2020 From the Comfort and Safety of Your Office or Home

HARTLAND, Wis., (April 22, 2020) — Although Interpack 2020 has been postponed to early next year, people can still visit Dorner’s booth and see all the excitement and conveyor systems on display.

Dorner has launched its new Virtual Interpack Booth 2020 (https://www.dornerconveyors.com/interpack2020), an interactive platform highlighting the 2200 Series, FlexMove and the AquaGard 7350 V2 Series – the three conveyor systems that were going to be highlighted at the Dusseldorf, Germany show. The Virtual Interpack Booth allows visitors to replicate Dorner’s trade show booth experience from the convenience of their office or home. The site includes product demonstrations; DTools custom conveyor application; videos and more. By quickly completing the online form at the top of the page, a conveyor specialist can reach out and help with your application needs.



Together, the 2200 Series, FlexMove and the AquaGard 7350 Series excel in areas of:

• Food

• Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetics

• Consumer Goods (non-food)

• Industrial Goods

• Packaging and Packaging Production

• Confection and Bakery

The 2200 Series is a low profile, high performance conveyor that comes with both fabric and modular belt options. Designed for small- to medium-sized parts, the 2200 Series features a high-speed nose bar transfer option, durable single-piece frame design, universal T-slots for adding accessories and a wide range of belting and guiding options.

The FlexMove flexible chain conveyor brings the best engineering and performance standards in flexible conveying automation. These aluminum-frame, flexible chain conveyors are ideal when floor space is limited as they are designed to make tight 360° turns in and around machinery and equipment.

The AquaGard 7350 V2 is the safest, most advanced modular curve chain conveyor in the industry today. It’s built for numerous sanitary applications within baking, snack food, pharmaceutical, pet food, packaging and other industries that require occasional wipe-down cleanings of the conveyor. The conveyor comes in straight belt, as well as modular belt straight and curve models.

To begin your Virtual Interpack Booth experience, visit (https://www.dornerconveyors.com/interpack2020). For more information on Dorner’s other conveyor platforms, visit www.dornerconveyors.com.

Hartland, Wisconsin-based Dorner is a world leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-quality conveyors and related equipment. Since 1966, companies from around the world have turned to Dorner conveyors for greatly improved efficiency and productivity. For more information about products or company news, visit Dorner’s Web site at www.dornerconveyors.com or call 1-800-397-8664.