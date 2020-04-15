Kuehne + Nagel upgrades portal listing canceled containership sailings—Covid-19 roundup for April 15

As maritime container carriers cancel an increasing number of sailings due to the trade upheaval caused by the Covid-19 crisis, the Swiss freight forwarding and logistics provider Kuehne + Nagel has upgraded its online platform to offer data on reliable sailing schedules with full transparency in times of capacity constraints.
That improved transparency is crucial for companies requiring sea freight services, since schedule reliability is currently at 65%, the lowest level in the past ten years, the company said. With the enhanced version of its SeaExplorer online platform, Kuehne + Nagel says it now allows users to find the best option for container shipping needs, including information on alternative routings and sailings.
"Given the challenges of Covid-19, the enhanced SeaExplorer supports shippers not only with realistic lead times for routings, but also with service updates and up-to-date sailing schedules showing alternative departures for blanked sailings,” Otto Schacht, member of the management board of Kuehne + Nagel International AG, responsible for sea freight, said in a release. “This allows customers to quickly and efficiently compare options across all liner services to easily adjust routings according to their requirements for speed and reliability.”
And in other examples of the logistics industry dedicating its assets to the coronavirus fight:
