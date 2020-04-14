UPS and Resilinc create hospital-to-hospital exchange for PPE—Covid-19 roundup for April 14

Transport and logistics giant UPS Inc. has teamed with Resilinc, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-based supply chain mapping and disruption monitoring services, to create a hospital-to-hospital exchange that serves thousands of healthcare organizations and could ease shortages of medical products and supplies during the coronavirus crisis.

Known as “The Exchange at Resilinc,” the cloud-based platform will launch in mid-April and be offered at no cost for hospitals and healthcare organizations. The system will allow hospitals to interact with vetted peer organizations to locate and then borrow or exchange items listed on the platform. UPS Healthcare, a provider of commercial and clinical logistics solutions, will contribute by locating and delivering critical medical items and equipment.

UPS enables hospitals using Resilinc’s exchange platform to leverage their existing logistics and transportation infrastructure and commercial agreements to trade and ship items conveniently. UPS also recently joined efforts with the White House Coronavirus Taskforce, state health agencies, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide supply chain services for the agency's distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) and necessary materials throughout the U.S., including respirators, N95 masks, and gloves for healthcare workers across the country.

