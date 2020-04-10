Nisum Offers Pro Bono Technology Development Services to Stop the Spread of COVID-19

Nisum, a leading global digital commerce firm, today announced that the company is donating its technology development services and expertise pro bono to the companies, industries, and organizations fighting the spread of COVID-19. Companies and organizations that qualify include those that produce goods and services specifically combating COVID-19 in infected patients, support frontline workers combating the spread of COVID-19, and support essential workers who are directly assisting frontline workers.

“Nisum has always been committed to serving our global and local communities, and right now there is no greater crisis impacting the world than the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Imtiaz Mohammady, CEO, Nisum. “Our expertise lies in helping organizations build complex software applications that are able to process a high volume of data and transactions, while serving end-customers across numerous channels. At a critical time when organizations are dealing with highly volatile demand scenarios, we are ready to share this expertise with businesses and institutions that are working to save lives across the globe.”

Qualifying organizations include:

- Hospitals and health care organizations

- Manufacturers producing medical equipment necessary for COVID-19 treatment, such as testing kits, tents, face masks, ventilators, and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

- Municipal emergency service providers, i.e First Responders

- Laboratories facilitating COVID-19 testing

- Assisted living facilities or nursing homes for infected senior citizens

- Daycare or homecare facilities supporting frontline essential workers

- End-of-life industry processing COVID-19 fatalities

Nisum’s expertise is in building digital commerce solutions. Examples of the pro bono services that Nisum will provide include, but are not limited to:

- Capacity-building solutions for companies that need to increase their transaction processing speeds or peak load performance

- Order management or inventory management solutions that enable companies to better track production and output

- Digitization of data or information that is currently processed manually

- Advanced analytics or insights tools that expedite the processing and analysis of data

- Web portals to receive / exchange information, enable transactions, etc.

Nisum is prioritizing services to smaller companies, organizations, and government institutions who are most challenged in the fight against COVID-19 due to limited resources. Companies from any region of the world are eligible and will be served from Nisum’s team members based in the U.S., India, Pakistan, and Chile as appropriate.

Qualifying organizations and companies should visit nisum.com/covid-19-pro-bono-offer and submit their application. Applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“If your organization is fighting the spread of COVID-19, we urge you to please take a look at the services we’re offering to see if our team of technology and development experts can help,” added Mohammady. “We applaud the organizations and people on the frontlines of this battle, and Nisum wants to do everything we can to support them.”

About Nisum

Nisum is a leading global digital commerce firm headquartered in California, with services spanning digital strategy and transformation, insights and analytics, blockchain, business agility, and custom software development. Founded in 2000 with the customer-centric motto "Building Success Together®," Nisum has grown to over 1,400 professionals across the United States, Chile, India, and Pakistan.

A preferred advisor to leading Fortune 500 brands, Nisum enables clients to achieve direct business growth by building the advanced technology that B2C and B2B clients need to reach end customers in today’s world, with immersive and seamless experiences across digital and physical channels. Whether you’re a hot start-up or a major global brand, Nisum’s approach is the same: forge the most powerful connection possible between people, processes, and technology in order to achieve unparalleled success with fast time-to-market, scalable and cloud-based solutions. At the intersection of business and technology, Nisum’s combination of deep expertise, acceleration models, and global execution capabilities results in integrated solutions that deliver real and measurable growth.