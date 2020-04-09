Rakuten Super Logistics Partners with DEFY to Donate to Feeding America Foodbanks

Many areas of the United States are suffering from the effects of COVID-19. Rakuten Super Logistics is partnering with DEFY to help donate over 25,000 bottles to Feeding America and support people in the hardest-hit regions.

DEFY drinks are functional beverages with 10% coconut water, electrolytes, vitamins, and natural ingredients that can aid in hydration. These donations will go to first responders working overtime to ensure essential businesses remain available to the public. Additionally, these donations will assist Feeding America food banks in efforts that are providing resources for those most in need during this crisis.

Rakuten Super Logistics will be supporting these donation efforts by providing storage of drinks and delivery to a variety of cities across the country. As part of the fulfillment process, RSL will also be utilizing additional partners in their network, like FirstMile, to deliver products to their destinations.

“RSL is proud to partner with DEFY in this urgent community need. DEFY approached us with this opportunity to provide essential electrolyte drinks to help those with COVID-19 as well as our health care workers who are the front line of this pandemic,” said Rakuten Super Logistics President and CEO, Michael Manzione. “We jumped at the opportunity to help. Our network spans the nation, and these are our neighbors, friends, and family. We want to help, however we can.”



Rakuten Super Logistics is well known in many communities around the country. Their philanthropic activities have extended to multiple non-profit organizations that have benefited thousands of people. Recently, the Las Vegas team volunteered to feed the homeless at Catholic Charities, packed meals for Three Square, and helped renovate the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth’s facility and the Salvation Army’s building. The Rakuten Super Logistics team members are also annual participants in the United Way Day of Caring.

