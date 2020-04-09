Berkshire Grey launches Robots-as-a-Service

Boston-based robotic fulfillment solutions provider Berkshire Grey has launched a subscription model aimed at helping companies access advanced automation technologies with no upfront capital expenditures, the company said this week.

The company’s Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) model is designed to help retailers implement robotic fulfillment solutions to address short- and long-term business needs. The program covers the hardware and software needed to operate Berkshire Grey’s solutions and also includes maintenance and periodic upgrades, including regular software enhancements, according to Peter Blair, Berkshire Grey’s vice president of marketing.

Company officials say the program is especially helpful as retailers deal with changing demand levels during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Customers across the retail ecosystem are facing a range of challenges from demand that is double or triple normal peak volumes to significant short-term sales downturns,” Peter Van Alstine, senior vice president and general manager for retail at Berkshire Grey, said in a statement announcing the program. “In this extraordinary business climate, RaaS makes it possible to address labor availability challenges, avoid costly new warehouse build outs, and secure the fiscal benefits of complete robotic automation solutions without the traditional capital requirements.”

Berkshire Grey’s robotic solutions help retailers and logistics services providers automate e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment.