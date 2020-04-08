Dachser builds on its growth driver

Atlanta, April 7, 2020. Even as the global economy becomes increasingly weaker, Dachser was able to continue growing in 2019. The logistics provider increased its consolidated net revenue by a solid 1.6 percent to EUR 5.66 billion. Driving this growth was again the Road Logistics business field, net revenue rose by 2.9 percent to EUR 4.60 billion. In contrast, the Air & Sea Logistics business field saw a decline of 4.1 percent, mainly attributable to weaker demand for air freight services for automotive customers.

The revenue growth at the Group level contrasts with declining shipment and tonnage figures. Although the number of shipments was down by around 3.7 percent from 83.7 to 80.6 million, tonnage fell only slightly compared to the previous year, slipping by 1.0 percent from 41.4 to 41.0 million metric tons. “When the economic wind turns, quality and reliability count more than ever,” says Bernhard Simon, CEO of Dachser. “That’s why we’re all the more committed to ensuring our employees are well-qualified and motivated and why we’re continuously investing in our network, our processes, and our IT.”

Overview of net revenue:

Net revenue (in EUR millions) 2019 (provisional) 2018 (final) Change in 2019 vs. 2018

Road Logistics 4,596 4,465 +2.9%

European Logistics 3,632 3,548 +2.4%

Food Logistics 964 917 +5.1%

Air & Sea Logistics 1,137 1,185 -4.1%

Consolidation (deducting

revenue from company -75 -80

interests of 50% and lower)

Group 5,658 5,570 +1.6%

Development in the United States

Dachser SE’s subsidiary, Dachser USA Air & Sea Logistics Inc.’s gross revenue remained essentially flat with a 0.6 percent increase from 2018 to 2019 to 223 million USD

“Even with the challenges presented by the trade war between the USA and China, Dachser USA Air & Sea Logistics were able to end the year just slightly above flat by focusing on growing our customer base and building for the future,” said Guido Gries, Managing Director, Dachser Americas. “We understand that as the market becomes more volatile and uncertain, providing innovative and cost-effective solutions as well as superior customer service is the key to retaining and attracting loyal customers.”

Along with growing its global network, Dachser’s mission is to create an integrated digital environment whereby transparency and accessibility that enable end-to-end operational effectiveness and efficiencies remain paramount. Through the utilization of its “Othello” transportation management system, Dachser USA Air & Sea Logistics provides its customers with a one-stop-shop approach with enhanced connectivity and visibility of their entire supply chain.

Additionally, Dachser USA Air & Sea Logistics will continue to focus on providing and expanding dedicated competency centers and knowledgeable service teams to address nuanced sectors, such as automotive as well as Life Science and Healthcare (LSH), each of which require sophisticated expertise. Receiving its CEIV certification in 2019 allows Dachser USA Air & Sea Logistics to build a strong foundation for its LSH business. Furthermore, it will continue to expand its technology offerings by working in collaboration with well-known startups as well as growing technology companies.

As a family-owned business, Dachser supports a culturally diverse environment and believes in the value of nurturing young talent in the industry. In addition to its robust apprenticeship program at its corporate headquarters in Kempten, Germany, Dachser USA Air & Sea Logistics implements a highly coveted internship program at multiple locations throughout the country. What’s more, Dachser USA Air & Sea Logistics has hosted more than 30 interns at multiple US offices.

“At Dachser USA Air & Sea Logistics, all of us feel a sense of loyalty and personal commitment to each other and our customers. We care about providing logistics solutions that make our customers’ lives easier. That's why we've spent the past 90 years developing a robust global network and comprehensive portfolio of products and services that our customers have come to rely on,” said Mr. Gries.

About Dachser USA Air & Sea Logistics: Founded in 1974, Dachser USA Air & Sea Logistics Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of German-headquartered Dachser SE. The company is a leading global logistics provider employing 31,000 professionals in 393 locations and handling 80.6 million shipments annually. Dachser USA Air & Sea Logistics is headquartered in Atlanta with locations in Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York and Phoenix. Dachser USA Air & Sea Logistics offers optimal access to international markets and ensures seamless integration of all import and export activities via air or ocean to and from Europe, Asia and South America. For more information, visit www.dachser.us