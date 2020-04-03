INBOUND

A different take on meals on wheels

April 3, 2020
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

The Truck Driver's Rolling Kitchen CookbookWhile many American workers shelter in place, the nation’s truckers have been in overdrive, delivering essential supplies to grocers, healthcare centers, and businesses across the country. But that can put the truckers themselves at risk, given the potential for exposure to unfamiliar bacteria and viruses during their travels.

So what can truckers do to protect themselves during an unprecedented health crisis? A recent blog post by ATBS, a Lakewood, Colorado-based tax and accounting firm for truck owner-operators, offered some advice in that regard, listing six tips for reducing their chances of getting sick on the road.

Most of it was the standard advice we’ve been hearing all along: wash your hands, get enough sleep, avoid close contact with other people, stay hydrated, and get the flu shot.

But one that caught our attention was “cook in your truck.” Noting that drivers risk infection by eating alongside other—possibly sick—diners at restaurants and truck stops, the company urged them instead to stock up on groceries and prepare meals in their own trucks—on sanitized surfaces, of course.

To help them get started, ATBS has shared a free online “Rolling Kitchen Cookbook,” filled with cooking tips as well as recipes that can be prepared with small appliances like a convection toaster oven, George Foreman Grill, microwave, rice cooker, or electric skillet. As for the kind of fare we’re talking about, sample recipes include easy chicken pot pie, Ken’s teriyaki pineapple bowl, trucker meatloaf, salmon and asparagus dinner, sausage and shrimp jambalaya, and parmesan roasted Brussels sprouts.

You can find both the blog and the cookbook by going to the “Knowledge hub” section of the ATBS website. Bon appétit!

Trucking Transportation
KEYWORDS ATBS
DC Velocity Staff

plenty of chances to SCOR

More from this author
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

1e0e4526-0094-4bf8-a502-1bce999b77c3

Westfalia Technologies | Buffalo Trace Distillery Automated Warehouse Demo

DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed
Buffalo Trace Distillery was using approximately 240,000 sq. ft of conventional storage before partnering with Westfalia to implement automation into their newly constructed distribution center. Get a behind-the-scenes look into Buffalo Trace's state-of-the-art facility.

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing