Snack food Packaging Market Size, Share, Analysis by 2025

Snack Food Packaging Market Highlights

A snack food packaging provides attractive packaging to the products and enhances the shelf life of the food. The global snack food packaging market is expected to witness sustainable growth during the forecast period owing to the growth in the food industry and an increase in awareness regarding healthy lifestyles. Consumers are becoming increasingly inclined to ready-to-eat food, which is expected to drive the global snack food packaging market. Increasing the use of recycled material in snack food packaging is expected to create growth opportunities for the global snack food packaging market. The manufacturer in the snack food packaging industry also focused on attractive packages, which seek consumer attention. All these factors are likely to create demand for snack food packaging.

Key Players

The Prominent Players in the Global Snack Food Packaging Market include Sealed Air Corporation (US), Amcor (Australia), Sonoco Products (US), Graham Packaging Holdings (US), Bemis Company (US), Bryce Corporation (US), American Packaging (US), HUHTAMAKI GLOBAL (Finland), Swiss pack private limited (India), CLONDALKIN GROUP (Netherlands), ProAmpac (US), and Modern-Pak Pte Ltd (US).

Segments

Based on region, the global snack food packaging market has been segmented as Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and South America and the Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share in the global market, followed by North America, primarily due to the change in food consumption pattern, mainly in China and India. The snack food industry in Asia-Pacific is growing due to the growth in population and economic growth, which fuel the Asia-Pacific snack food packaging market growth. Moreover, rising purchasing power along with busy life schedules in the developing countries, consumers are preferring towards the ready to eat food, which is expected to drive the market growth in Asia-Pacific.

The Global Snack Food Packaging Market was valued at USD 37 Billion in 2018 and is expected to witness 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

By packaging type, the global market has been segmented into flexible packaging and rigid packaging. The flexible packaging segment holds the largest market share in the snack food packaging market. As mostly the snack are packaged in wrappers. Moreover, it provides better branding and messaging opportunities as graphical prints can be easily done on corrugated boxes. So, the flexible packaging is the fastest-growing segment in the snack food packaging market.

By material, the global snack food packaging market has been segmented as plastic, paper, metal, and others. The plastic segment is further segmented as Bopp, polypropylene, polyethylene, LLDPE, polyester, and others. The plastic segment holds the largest market share and is considered to be the fastest-growing segment. Paper holds the second-largest share in the snack food packaging market.

By application, the global market has been segmented as bakery snacks, candy & confections, savory snacks, nuts & dried fruits and others. The savory snack holds the largest market share in the snack food packaging market, as it comes in single-serving so it is most preferred by most consumers. The demand for bakery snacks is also growing with significant growth, so this segment is considered to be the fastest growing segment in snack food packaging market.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global snack food packaging market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global snack food packaging market by packaging type, application, and region.

