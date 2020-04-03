Fiber Drums Industry Size, Share, Current Trends, Demand, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2025

Fiber Drums Industry Overview

The global market for fiber drum has been witnessing substantial growth in the past few years. The higher demand attributed to rising industrialization and urbanization. The booming retail sector has further fueled the market demand. The fiber drums are widely used for the storage and transportation of chemicals & fertilizers, food, agricultural products, plastics, and other products.

The Global Fiber Drums Industry has been segmented based on closure type, capacity, end-use industry, and region. The global Fiber Drums Industry is segmented by closure type as metal closure, plastic closure, and fiber/cardboard closure.

The Global Fiber Drums Industry size was valued at USD 800 Million in 2018, which is expected to witness 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players

The Prominent Players operating in the Global Fiber Drums Industry include

Greif (US)

CL Smith (US)

Fibrestar Drums (UK)

Schutz Container Systems (US)

Mauser Group (US)

TPL Plastech (India)

Industrial Container Services (ICS) (Florida)

Three Rivers Packaging (US)

Sonoco Product (US)

Enviro-Pak (US)

Orlando Drum & Container (US)

Great Western Container (Canada).

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the Fiber Drums Industry during the forecast period: MRFR

By region, the global Fiber Drums Industry is segmented as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is likely to hold the largest market share and, in terms of value, is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the Fiber Drums Industry. This is due to the increasing number of fiber drum manufacturing units in countries such as China, India, Australia, and Indonesia in the region. Furthermore, these countries are some of the world’s largest exporters of packaging materials. Because of the low labor costs and the availability of domestic raw materials, manufacturers prefer to set up production units for the packaging industry in Asia-Pacific. China dominated in terms of market share in 2018, which will continue to dominate the regional market until the end of 2025. The rapid growth of the chemical industry in China has further boosted the demand for fiber drums in China.

North America is likely to hold the second-largest share of the Fiber Drums Industry, owing to the growing food & beverage industry in the region. The fiber drum also has applications in the food & beverage industry. The US is estimated to dominate the Fiber Drums Industry in the region, owing to the increasing demand for fiber drums in the food & beverage industry.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global Fiber Drums Industry, tracking two market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a six-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Fiber Drums Industry by type, end-use industry, and region.

By Type

Metal Closure

Plastic Closure

Fiber/Cardboard Closure

By Capacity

Up to 25 Gallons

26-50 Gallons

51-75 Gallons

Above 75 Gallons

By End-Use Industry

Chemical

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Building and Construction

Others

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

