Soaring Adoption of Intelligent Transport Systems to Augment Vehicle Tracking System Industry Growth

A vehicle tracking system is a real time data tracking system that works using GPS and GSM technologies. It provides the exact movement of a vehicle from any location, at any time. Furthermore, cellular or radio transmitters are also used to track the vehicles. Vehicle tracking systems are also popular in consumer vehicles for theft prevention, monitoring, and retrieval device.

The global Vehicle Tracking System Industry is anticipated to garner a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period (2019-2025).

Competitive Dashboard

The players operating in the global Vehicle Tracking System Industry include Cartrack Holdings Limited (South Africa), AT&T Inc. (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Spireon, Inc. (the US), Verizon Communications Inc. (US), Inseego Corp. (US), Geotab Inc. (Canada), TRACK GROUP (US), and US Fleet Tracking (US).

Segmental Analysis

The global Vehicle Tracking System Industry is segmented on the basis of type, technology, propulsion, vehicle type, and application.

By type, the Vehicle Tracking System Industry is segmented into active and passive system. Of these, the active segment is likely to be the most lucrative one, due to the surging preference for real-time data reporting and monitoring, which indirectly reflects the future of mobility solutions.

By technology, the Vehicle Tracking System Industry is segmented into global positioning system (GPS), global navigation satellite system (GLONASS), connectivity technology, and others.

By propulsion type, the market is segmented into ICE and electric vehicle.

By vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger car and commercial vehicle. Of these, passenger vehicles are likely to gain prominence due to the growth in fleet operators, specifically in emerging markets. The proliferation of the internet is also considered a key factor contributing to the market growth in the passenger car segment.

By application, the market comprises residential and commercial. Of these, commercial vehicles are likely to have the largest share. Advance trackers are popular among commercial vehicles as they provide advanced vehicle diagnostics data, which can be monetized to augment the fleet operational performance, maintenance scheduling, and usage-based insurance calculation.

Regional Frontiers

Geographically, the Vehicle Tracking System Industry spans across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Considering the global scenario, the Asia Pacific is considered to be a prominent region in the global market due to the soaring adoption of luxury and premium vehicles among consumers. The Vehicle Tracking System Industry in the APAC is likely to flourish due to the surging demand for automobiles, especially in Japan, China, and India. Moreover, the presence of prominent manufacturers and operating units of global players, coupled with the high availability of sophisticated technologies, will propel the regional market’s growth in the coming years.

