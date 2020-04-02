CONECT offers webinars on timely topics in trade and transportation

April 2, 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Coalition of New England Companies for Trade (CONECT) to present webinars on timely topics in international trade and transportation

Nationally known experts will share their insights on navigating through disruption and change

Beginning in early April, the Coalition of New England Companies for Trade (CONECT) will present a five-part series of webinars on current issues facing the international trade community.

Presented by nationally recognized experts in their fields, CONECT’s well-priced series of webinars will keep professionals up to date and ahead of the curve in responding to current concerns. Speakers will address such hot topics as U.S.-China trade relations; mitigating the coronavirus’s impact on supply chains; mediating tariffs on Chinese goods; maintaining customs and regulatory compliance in a time of disruption; and minimizing duty payments during trade disputes.

All webinars begin at 1:30 p.m. EDT. For registration information and the complete webinar agendas, go to www.conect.org/events.

Tues., April 7: U.S.-China Trade in a Time of Crisis

While the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus has been getting much of the attention lately, other factors, including the “trade war” and tariffs, continue to have a critical impact on U.S.-China trade relations and supply chains. China expert Amy Celico of Albright Stonebridge Group and CONECT Washington Counsel Peter Friedmann will bring you up to date on what’s happening in China and the U.S., and what you can do to reduce risk.

Tues., April 14: The Coronavirus Effect: Real-Life Strategies for Mitigating Its Impact

The novel coronavirus that has quickly spread worldwide continues to impact many aspects of international trade and transportation—and is expected to do so for some time to come. Two longtime industry observers who speak frequently at conferences and in the news media—Dan Gardner, President/Co-founder, Trade Facilitators Inc., and Steve Ferreira, Founder/CEO, Ocean Audit Inc.—will outline the current situation and offer some practical suggestions for reducing the impact on your business.

Tues., April 28: China Tariffs Mediation: Section 301 Exclusions and Country of Origin Strategies

Are you seeking relief from the Section 301 China tariffs? In this webinar, trade attorneys Paula Connelly, Member, Sandler, Travis and Rosenberg, and Andy Abraham, Attorney, Meeks, Sheppard, Leo & Pillsbury, will discuss: potential mediation opportunities, including how to obtain refunds on duties paid by proper use of the exclusions granted by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative; how to ensure that products sourced elsewhere qualify as non-China origin; and how to provide appropriate information to CBP.

Tues., May 12: Staying Compliant in a Time of Supply Chain Disruption

Even at a time when global supply chains are under stress from the coronavirus, geopolitical conflicts, and trade disputes, international traders still need to comply with applicable laws and regulations. International trade expert and lively speaker Pete Mento, Managing Director Global Customs and Duties, Crowe LLP, will explain practical steps you can take to ensure customs and regulatory compliance in trying times.

Tues., June 9: The Trade Wars and Minimizing Duties

With so many U.S. companies being significantly affected by Section 301 duties on imports from China and the European Union, importers should be paying extra attention to opportunities to minimize duties. In this webinar, customs attorneys Robert Silverman and Arthur Bodek, Partners at Grunfeld, Desiderio, Lebowitz, Silverman & Klestadt LLP, and Matthew Bock, Partner, Middleton, Shrull & Bock LLC, will guide you through the allowable paths for duty reduction and explain when they are applicable.

The price for these outstanding programs is just $29 for CONECT members and $37 for non-members. The April 7, April 14, and May 12 webinars have been approved by NCBFAA for 1 CCS/CES/MES credit each, and the April 28 and June 9 webinars have been approved for 1.5 credit each.

For more information and to register for any of the webinars in the series, go to www.conect.org and click on “Events.”

About CONECT

The Coalition of New England Companies for Trade (CONECT) is a non-profit, member-based business association for companies involved in international trade and/or transportation. Incorporated in 1991, CONECT now serves over 1,200 members representing over 300 U.S. companies and organizations, including major importers, exporters, and related service providers.

For information about membership, contact Carol Turner, cturner@conect.org

For event information, contact Karen Pim, karen@conect.org

Coalition of New England Companies for Trade (CONECT)

508-481-0424

www.conect.org