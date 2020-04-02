Latin America Starch Derivatives Market Booming With Augmented Demand

The booming trend of the processed food and the increasing usage of modified starch in the same is leading to amplified demand for starch derives in Latin America. Furthermore, titanium dioxide which was a staple entity in food products such as candy, frosting, and the powder on doughnuts is being increasingly swapped with rice starch which is also increasing the Latin America starch derivatives market size. While the economic health and the incrementing disposable income of the working population in this region is turning into a huge revenue source for the bakeries, snacks, beverages, and functional food sectors. Thus, the Latin America starch derivatives market is experiencing enhanced profitability. Apart from that, the application of modified starch as a thickening agent, stabilizers, or emulsifiers in various industries is increasing a significant number of opportunities for the players. Some of the prevalently used starch derivatives are maltodextrin and maltitol.

The pharmaceutical industry is also a huge end-user industry of modified starch, and the growth of the sector in Latin American countries such as Brazil is creating a demand influx in the starch derivatives market. Owing to the growth in market demand, the players are targeting Latin America to increase their starch derivatives market share.

In 2018, Latin America starch derivatives market size was assessed at $8.11 billion and the augmented demand from the food and beverages (F&B) industry and pharmaceutical will lead to an increase in the value at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

The growth of the Latin America starch derivative marketplace resonates with the import value of starch in countries of America. While some countries are experiencing a decline because of the indigenous production of starch, some countries reflect an increment in the import value. The table below summarizes the trade activity in the Latin America starch derivatives market.

Table 1 – The Import Value of Starch

Sr. No.

Country

Import Value in 2018

(USD)

1

Colombia

$14.43M

2

Brazil

$14.90M

4

Peru

$21.91M

5

Uruguay

$5.02M

6

Chile

$24.56M

7

Costa Rica

$9.99M

8

Argentina

$12.55M

9

Cuba

$1.49M

10

Mexico

$75.30M

Latin America has conspicuously imported starch of humongous quantity. While the import value grew in most of the countries from 2017 to 2018 – Mexico (28%), Chile (23%), and Colombia (13%), the import witnessed a decline in Brazil, Costa Rica, and Argentina. The decline in import value of starch is attributed to the presence of players in the countries and constant supply by them which sufficed the demand during 2018.

For instance, Cargill Incorporated had invested $140 million to expand the production of starch in Brazil way back in 2014. The impact of the expansion is tangible in the decreasing need for import of starch.

Latin America Starch Derivatives Market Growth Drivers:

The growth of Latin America starch derivatives market is predominantly attributed to the blooming prospects in the end-user industries that are making strides in the major markets –

