Innovation-Driven Initiatives Fortifying the Convenience Food Retail Market Demand

Today, consumer perceptions are redefining the convenience retail stores’ sales around the world. So, the retailers are obsessed with customer behavior and taking every attainable measure to enhance their experience. Changing consumer habits and preferences towards convenience food and their ingredients along with the innovation, driven by increasing competition among the grocery and convenience stores are further boosting the growth of the convenience food retail market. Convenience is one of the topmost factors driving the food purchasing decision of the consumers. Also, the survey summarized that 1 out of 4 consumers keenly look for health benefits from the food they consume. This implies that the consumers are more inclined to buy food products that are healthy and the products whose labels are listed. They crave a deeper understanding of the food products whether the ingredients can constitute for their digestive health, weight loss, energy, and heart health. These kinds of changes are observed across every demographic group of the globe. Thus, this customer indulgence in enlisting healthy food ingredients is enabling the manufacturers to reshape and reformulate the use of natural and organic products in the convenience foods. This, in turn, enables them to carry out their operations in a sophisticated way which benefits the entire organization’s food value chain. As a result, grab-n-go, shelf-stable foods, ready to eat food, dairy snacks, and no or minimal prep-time foods are gaining consumer attention with the inclusion of natural and organic products. Consequently, this offers a huge opportunity to the brick and mortar retailers where exploring fresh food is prevalent and rising further. Therefore, the convenience food retail market sales are thriving with the changing consumer buying patterns and rising healthy ingredients usage in convenience foods.

The global convenience food retail market size attained a value of $848.5 billion in 2018. Furthermore, the revenue is experiencing an uptick with a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period 2019-2025.

Innovations Promoting Ease Are Driving the Convenience Food Market in Retail Space

E-commerce has been a disruptive force lately growing with the increasing customer demands. In the world of digital convenience and online shopping, customers are inclined towards interactive experiences. So, the convenience stores are cashing on this trend with the help of innovations that offer ease to the customers. For instance, Durham Co-op Market of the U.S. observed that the consumers are not interested to spend time in slicing turkey or ham. So the team took the initiative to cut the meat and other cheese products ahead of the time to meet with the customer demands. This instance boosted the meat sales by 4 times after offering hand-cut and packed food products to the customers. Such illustrations which enable ease of access for packed and fresh foods are dominating the convenience food retail market.

Cognitive Technologies Suggesting Assortment of Customer’s Shopping Cart Trending in the Convenience Food Retail Market

To stay ahead of their peers, the retailers are also embracing technological innovations to enhance their operations to attract consumers. Retail stores such as hypermarkets and supermarkets are leveraging on AI to strengthen their customer reach while taking the plans to automate, expedite, and optimize the shopping experience. In 2019, Microsoft along with Kroger announced data-driven connected stores in Washington and Ohio. They set a long-term plan to expand their horizon and sales along with their customer reach with the help of Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform utilized by Kroger stores. Subsequently, this instance has increased the interest of other similar startups to cater to the automation demand among supermarket chains. Integration of sensors, cameras, and cognitive technologies are intelligently suggesting customers in assortment of their shopping cart. Few of these technologies are also paving the way to cashier-less stores which are benefitting the retailers and attracting the customers simultaneously. Thus, these technologies are engaging a large customer-base to the convenience food and grocery stores as they are offering ease, speed, and convenience to the customers. Therefore, the demand for the convenience food retail market is thriving with the emergence of cognitive technologies in retail stores.

Digital Presence of Retail Stores Boosting the Convenience Food Retail Market Growth

Physical stores are increasing their digital presence to boost their presence in the convenience food market. The consumer-facing technology engaged by the stores enables the shoppers to research enough about the food and buy it. For instance, mobile applications that guide customers during shopping which is similar to their in-store experience and the shopping cart data of the customers are used as powerful tools by the retailers to stay ahead of the online competitors. Innovations as such by the players are surging their presence, profits, and businesses on the whole. Thus, the growing digital presence of retailers is engaging potential customers of the convenience food retail market and surging the sales

