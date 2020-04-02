global animal probiotics market thriving to cultivate huge economic output

The Trend of Animal Probiotic Feed to Increase Feed Conversion Rate:

In the current scenario of the symbiotic relationship between food and fodder, the healthy growth of the animal husbandry is essential to maintain a balance. However, the growing incidences of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in livestock largely hamper the overall production of poultry and cattle products. A solution to this picture has been presented with the advent of animal probiotics such as acidophilus probiotic, align probiotic, ruminants, streptococcus thermophilus, and bacillus in modern livestock farming in the past decades. The animal probiotics market has experienced a substantial growth owing to the rising demand for animal products across the world. Advanced molecular biology and the study of genetic patterns have constantly aided the animal probiotics manufacturing companies in formulating newer products. This has significantly resulted in positive results since its utilization in active livestock worldwide. No detrimental effects and improved feed conversion ratio (FCR) consequently generate a huge inclination towards this market. These products such as eggs, milk, meat, and other by-products are among the chief consumed food products throughout the world thereby. Apart from cattle farming animals, pets and companion animals also urge a huge demand for animal probiotics due to their regular high-carbohydrate diets. Healthy cultured probiotic ingredients rapidly increase the healthy pathogens in the animal body thereby strengthening their natural immune system. Resultantly, this reduces disease frequencies in animals which eventually lowers additional veterinary expenditures in the future. Additionally, improved gut health results in calm behavior among pet animals as compared to the anxious behaviors such as hypervigilance, excessive barking, fear aggression, panting, and others caused by the adversities of their consistent unhygienic traits.

The global animal probiotics market size stood at $1.2 billion during FY 2018. This huge revenue generation is enabled by constant efforts to produce effective animal probiotics around the world. Besides incorporation of new organic species in the formulation of probiotics for animals has pulled huge demand from the customers which include cattle and poultry farmers and pet owners. Concurrently, the global animal probiotics market is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 7.2% through to 2025.

APAC and Its Mark in Global Animal Probiotics Race:

The Asia Pacific is leading the global animal probiotics market facilitated by an increase in livestock and poultry farming in this region. It contributed positively to the global animal probiotics market a regional share of 32.2% in 2018. Population growth in APAC constantly aggravates the food consumption rate which includes poultry and livestock products. Concurrently, this impacts positively on the demand for animal probiotics to avoid serious implications caused due to degrading ruminant health. South Asia will experience double the demand for livestock products which accounts for 400 kCal per capita. Clearly, this will push forth the domestic animal probiotics market demand in the forecasted period. Besides pet ownership is gaining popularity among the people in the APAC region which also contributes to the overall animal probiotics market size growth. China has around 38 million domestic cats and dogs. This will largely influence the animal probiotics market demand in this region. Even smaller Pacific countries like Australia is emerging as a larger pet owner region which resultantly facilitates the overall animal probiotics market growth. Over 5.7 million out of a total of 9.2 million homes in Australian residents had different pet animals in the year 2016. As a result, this effectively has benefited the domestic animal probiotics market induced by a larger and growing population of pets in the APAC region

Poultry and Livestock Demand Upheaving the Animal Probiotics Market:

With a projected CAGR of 6.8%, the application of animal probiotics in poultry and livestock business will grow considerably during the forecast period of 2019-2025. This situation has been boosted due to the increasing consumption of poultry and livestock products across the world. Globally, the total red meat and poultry meat consumption per capita is anticipated to reach 220.9 pounds by 2020. Consequently, this will put pressure on the poultry and livestock farming market to meet the demand of the population consumption surrounded by possible threats like diseases and associated mortality instances. Hence, it is likely to surge the demand for effective probiotics for increases meat quality and quantity of the livestock and poultry animals. Furthermore, taking consideration of any country statistics on a particular poultry and livestock animal, the cultivation of these animals is humongous. This reflects the subsequent dependency on animal probiotics in this region that eventually elevates the niche market demand and growth scopes.

Major Companies and Their Role in Ascending Probiotic Growth:

The animal probiotics manufacturing companies are constantly expanding their global footprint with the launch of new products and investing in several R&D activities. Also, with successive merging with and acquisition of different ancillary products manufacturing companies are adding considerably to the global animal probiotics market share. Some of these pioneering players include ADM Protexin Limited, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Koninklijke, DSM N.V., Novozymes A/S, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Novus International Inc., Lesaffre Animal Care (Phelio), and others

