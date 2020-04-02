Food Traceability Market Growth Accelerating By Increasing Consumer Interest

With immense educational content available online and through informative portals such as government press releases, the demand for tracing the origin of food products is increasing. Additionally, aspects such as food sanitation are becoming important due to the awareness. The growth of the food traceability market size is banking on increased consumer awareness for understanding where their food is coming from. Today, 1 in every 10 people fall sick because of foodborne diseases. Additionally, food contamination is also responsible for approximately 420,000 deaths every year. This is generating a need amongst consumers for openly demanding for determination of their food’s origin. During the different processes of the entire food chain supply, a product can get lost, contaminated, or damaged. Tracing the origin and current destination of these food products is imperative for food retailers and food manufacturers in case the above-mentioned cases occur. Some of the food traceability systems to exist are an RFID tag, data-matrix codes, HACCP certification, and others. Nearly one-third of the entire world’s food produce gets either lost or wasted. Food wastage negatively impacts the global food demand and results in increased incidences of malnutrition and food-related deaths and diseases. The food traceability market has majorly benefitted from this factor since food companies across the world are accountable for their contribution to global food wastage.

The food traceability market share will be highly reliant on the rising necessity for tracing the food supply chain management stressed by governmental policies. Additionally, increased cases of foodborne diseases will further disrupt the market’s direction of innovation. Food and beverage companies will actively contribute to the food traceability market’s growth for several reasons: complying with demands from consumers, optimizing supply chain management systems for incurring less financial losses, and massively improving the efficiency of food and beverage processing.

The food traceability market share will witness growth at an average CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The food traceability market size further reached $11.2 billion in 2018.

North America Emerging as the Leading Region of the Food Traceability Market

The North American region is leading the market on the basis of segmentation by geography. In 2018, the region held a 32% share of the total revenue earned by the market globally. North America consists of two of the richer countries of the world: the United States of America and Canada. Richer countries are accountable for increased food wastage as compared to third world countries. Now, per capita waste by consumers in the U.S. stands at 95-115 kg per year as compared to a mere 6-11 kg by consumers residing in sub-Saharan Africa and south-eastern Asia. A food wastage of this size requires stringent governmental norms for tracking down the supply chain management system for reducing unnecessary financial losses. The governments of North America countries have added policies into their legislature for increasing food traceability. In 2002, the government of the United States introduced the Bioterrorism Act under which food supply chain management systems were actively monitored and routinely checked for discrepancies. Additionally, in 2011, the Food Safety Modernization Act of 2011 was introduced in the US which provided powers to the Food and Drug Organization for acquiring full traceability of high-risk foods. Record-keeping of high-risk foods, their origin, and the entire course of their production and deliverance journey was made mandatory under the FAO. The Canadian government has followed suit and implemented equally stringent policies pertaining to the traceability of food. Under the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations which came into regulation in 2019, food businesses are required to constantly track the movement of their food products from their origin to the final destination. Further policies and amendments in the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations will be introduced in 2020 and 2021 based on the size and type of activity of the food business. These factors have collectively helped the food traceability market in attaining maximum revenue in the North American region.

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email: sales@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)

About IndustryARC: IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food and Beverages, Information Technology, and Life sciences and Healthcare