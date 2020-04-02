Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Demand Triggered by Growth of Automotive Industry

Soaring to altitudes and heading towards new technologically transformative horizons, the automotive industry is at the tipping point of profitability wherein the associated markets are gaining massive momentum for a propitious growth. During this progressive regime in the automotive industry, the automotive pressure sensors market is experiencing a myriad of opportunities, especially due to the increasing production of vehicles, and it is further catapulted by the prospects generated from the advent of electric and autonomous vehicles. Apart from detecting early faults in hydraulic brakes, optimizing the fuel mix to match the air pressure, and cleaning exhaust filters automatically, automotive pressure sensors also help in reducing the fuel consumption, thereby significantly reducing the CO2 emissions. The players have been reinventing their product strategies for providing sensors that can help reducing CO2 emissions and subsequently increase their automotive pressure sensors market share. For instance, in November 2016, Robert Bosch introduced a barometric pressure sensor SMP580 which helps engine management systems reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

The consistent demand for pressure sensors from the growing automotive industry is increasing the automotive pressure sensors market size which was evaluated at $4.87 billion in 2018 and is projected to increase at a profitable CAGR of 8.55% during the forecast period 2019-2025, according to the automotive pressure sensors market report. Widespread acceptance of cost-effective pressure gauges, capacitive pressure sensors, tire pressure sensors in industrial environments, worldwide is driving the automotive pressure sensors market.

This report provides detailed information about the automotive pressure sensors market size by type and applications along with the detailed profiling of the automotive pressure sensors market share by top 5 companies and startups that are striving to rise ahead of the curve in this industry.

The growing automotive pressure sensors market size resonates with the incrementing trade in the parent industry that includes entities such as checking instruments, machines, and appliances like pressure sensors. The trade value in the parent industry was valued at $52.24 billion in 2018, and the figure had seen the growth of 11% which evinces the automotive pressure sensors market growth.

North America Topped with Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Share of 31.28% in 2018:

North America’s automotive pressure sensors market is booming because of the lucrative prospects in the automotive industry of Canada, the US, and Mexico. Canada, Mexico and the US witnessed the manufacturing of $2.02 million, $4.10 million, and $11.31 million number of vehicles respectively in 2018. This humongous production of vehicles created a gamut of opportunities for the automotive pressure sensors market players.

Another major factor driving the automotive pressure sensors market in North America is the presence of major autonomous vehicle players such as Google and Waymo in the US. The upcoming years are poised to witness commercial sustenance of the autonomous vehicles in the US, which will generate revenue sources for North America automotive pressure sensors market players.

The proliferation of electric vehicles (EVs) across in the U.S. is also making a major positive impact on the North America automotive pressure sensors market. In 2018, around 890,000 EVs are on the roads of the U.S. and the total sales of EVs were 40% up to as compared to 2017. These EVs are equipped with pressure sensors and the growing sales of EVs in the U.S. are leading automotive pressure sensors market growth in the region.

