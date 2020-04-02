Escalating sales of electric and premium segment vehicles with demand for advanced torque

Without gears it is nearly impossible to drive any machine or equipment. For rotary as well as linear movement it is necessary to use gears. The global automotive industry has prompted significant innovations in the area of transmission, eventually gears and driveline. The inventions are driven by the relentless quest towards greater fuel economy, lower emissions and improved driving experience. The markets for electric vehicles, semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles and CNG and LPG vehicles are gaining pace and the concepts are streaming towards scalability. As a consequence, modern powertrains are anticipated and expected to be compatible for each segment, noiseless, ecological, maintain vehicle dynamics, and support active safety as well. The evolution of transmission technology is positively influencing automotive gears market. The modern automotive has witnessed evolution in gearboxes from 3 speed – 10 speed, also developments around 11-speed boxes triple clutch transmissions and reversible variable transmissions. Also, the quest towards ‘automatic driving’ technology is also adding impetus to the market. For instance, in 2018, HARMAN International, a subsidiary of Samsung dedicated towards connected technologies for automotive, showcased HARMAN’s and Samsung’s accumulated approach for establishing a network of associates and solutions to further develop Samsung’s DRIVELine, its novel open platform for automated driving solutions. Automotive gears plays a very significant role in order to make a vehicle function appropriately as it transmit force (torque) from one shaft to another. As the global automotive sector is foraying into various types of vehicles as mentioned above, the burgeoning sales of vehicles globally is assisting the global automotive gears market demand to progress tremendously. The most common types of gears and gear boxes delivered by OEMs in the market are spiral bevel gear, worm gear, and helical gear box. The global motor vehicle production in 2018 was 95.6 million units. The acceptance of novel automotive technologies by consumers is also a factor adding impetus to the market. For example, global electric car fleet surpassed 5.1 million in 2018 with sales almost doubling from the preceding year Similarly, opportunities in the global semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles market is also estimated to be progressing at a global CAGR of 31.28% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2025.

The global automotive gears market size was evaluated to be $ 31.45 billion in 2018. Since gears are the fundamental constituent of the automotive transmission system, eventually the vehicle, opportunities in the market is estimated to be progressing at a global CAGR of 5.89% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2025.

An analysis of technological developments in modern automotive driveline and transmission systems positively influencing innovations in automotive gears market:

Developments in the automotive sector such as transition from front-wheel drive (FWD) to all-wheel drive (AWD) and innovations like E-CVT E-axle (electronically-controlled continuously variable transmission) for enhanced fuel efficiency is adding substantial impetus to innovations in automotive gears market. Instructions and enforcement such as Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by United Nations for enhanced fuel efficiency amalgamated with strict emission regulations by governments across the globe have enforced automotive OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to implement the hybrid and electric vehicle technology. As a consequence, technological developments in the spectrum of electric and hybrid drivelines, transmissions and gears that includes automatic start-stop, regenerative braking, E-CVT and E-axle are the major driving forces of modern automotive gears market demand. The arrangement of driveline equipment contrasts for a Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), or Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) as the prime source of power differ from internal combustion engine (fuel combustion) to batteries, hence the market is witnessing rampant developments in terms of variants as well.

