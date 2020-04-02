APAC sputter targets market leveraging the growing demand for semiconductor chips

The vital role of sputter targets in the preparation of integrated circuits for many industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, wear resistance, electronics, and agriculture is creating a demand influx in the APAC sputter targets market. APAC sputter targets marketplace is proving to be lucrative, especially due to the abundant industrial scope. Furthermore, the Continuous development in the information technology is enabling the prominence of integration, especially in case of integrated circuits and smaller devices in circuits. In addition to this, the component size has transformed from millimeters to nanometers, which is highlighting the necessity of film coating in the internal composition of each unit. Thus, sputtering target is acting as the core material in the preparation of an integrated circuit. Tungsten (W), tungsten-titanium (WTi), titanium, tantalum (Ta), aluminum (Al), and copper (Cu) targets provide high target purity as required for the semiconductor coating. Hence, the growth in the advanced semiconductors manufacturing aids consumer electronic product integration, which will expand the sputter targets market size. Currently, sputter targets are majorly available in terms of metals, alloys, ceramic materials, silicide, and oxides. Manufacturers are using varied melting, sintering, synthesis, and mechanical processing technologies to produce sputter targets with different purities, shapes, and materials in order to increase their sputter targets market share in APAC. Direct current (DC) sputtering, radio frequency (RF) sputtering, reactive sputtering, magnetron sputtering, ion-assisted sputtering, and gas flow sputtering are the various fabrication methods in use today, to obtain optimized customization. Selection of optimal fabrication method according to the purpose of use, results in the production of an effective target.

Owing to its indispensable application in a gamut of industries, the APAC sputter targets market size stood at $147.7 million in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019-2025, according to the APAC sputter targets market report.

The report evaluates sputter targets market size based on the sputtering method, material type, and application. Furthermore, it provides a detailed analysis of noticeable players and startups with their sputter targets market share in the APAC region.

Sputter Targets Market Driven by the Increased Demand for Electronic Products in APAC Region:

Electronics application of sputter targets market is set to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. Wide range application of sputtering targets is evident in semiconductors, electronic devices, solar cells, glass, tooling, and decoration fields. Sputter deposition is highly adopted in the production of semiconductors and computer chips to create hard-edged thin coatings for a variety of tools using alloys and ceramic targets. This growing adoption is increasing the sputter targets market size. NiCr, nickel-chromium (NiCrSi), chromium silicon (CrSi), tantalum, and nickel-chromium-aluminum (NiCrAl) targets are mostly used in the electronic device coating to manufacture thin-film resistors and film capacitors. China is the largest manufacturer of consumer electronics in the APAC region. Additionally, China is representing as the top exporter of light-emitting devices, as of 2018. Growing demand for semiconductor and electronic devices in the consumer electronics industry along with the increasing penetration of thin-film technologies in digital electronics are boosting the APAC sputter targets market revenue. China, Japan, and India are the eminent countries of the APAC region, which are assisting for an increment in the APAC sputter targets market revenue.

Prevalence of Sputter Target in Coating Applications:

A shift in the people’s living standards has led to the growth of the decorating coatings market, which is supporting the sputter targets market. This is because of the preference for these coatings to coat the surface of mobile phones, glasses, sanitary ware, hardware parts, and watches, as it beautifies the color of the substrate, and also provides improved functionalities such as wear-resistance and corrosion resistance for the same. Chromium (Cr), titanium (Ti), zirconium (Zr), nickel (Ni), tungsten, and titanium aluminum (TiAl) are the primary types of sputter targets increasing the demand for decorative coatings. Therefore, this application is acting as the growth promoter for the sputter targets market. Tooling coatings is one of the main applications of sputter targets as it is used to strengthen the surface of tools and molds involved in the manufacturing industry. This coating is efficient in enhancing the quality life of processed parts, tools, and molds. Recently, developments in the aerospace and automotive industries are replicating the progression in the manufacturing industry coupled with the rise in the demand for high-performance tools and molds. Japan is representing one of the major shares in the global tool and die coating market. It is due to the application of an increased proportion of coatings for machining tools.

