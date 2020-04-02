Telematics Solutions Market Buoyed by Advent of Autonomous Vehicles and Nascent Car Rental Industry

Owing to emergence of Industry 4.0, wherein all industries are profusely driven by technology and powerful economic substance sweeping into the automotive sector, owing to heavy demand for vehicles, there is a discernible surge in the telematics solutions market size. The amalgamation of GPS tracker devices, the Internet, and other in-vehicle technologies have become inevitably important, especially because of the torrential demand for integration of smartphones with vehicles. Furthermore, telematics enables insights pertaining to on-board diagnostics of the vehicles that include informations such as speed of the car, location, and internal behavior of the engine through the engine control module, which also allows the user to identify service requirement. The growing demand for enhancing the efficiency of vehicles is creating an augmented demand for telematics solutions, because this technology can give access to information related to fuel consumption, which in turn, also decreases the CO2 emissions. This aspect is highly backed by corporate social responsibilities (CSR), pertaining to the environment, which is making it important for organizations to adopt fuel-saving technologies such as telematics.

The upcoming years are poised to witness the growth of the autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles segment of the automotive industry, due to which market players will experience some lucrative opportunities to increase their telematics solutions market share. Also, telematics solutions market size is increasing, owing to necessity to reduce the number of accidents, as the technology extracts the greatest possible safety from the vehicles. Telematics solutions are also useful in tracing a lost or stolen car.

Apart from that, logistics companies are always looking to increase their efficiency through optimum fleet management, and telematics solutions help in coordinating work vehicles which results in improved efficiency and reduced cost.

In 2018, the telematics solutions market size was evaluated at $18.98 billion, and it is projected to increase at a CAGR of 14.95%, during the forecast period 2019-2025, according to the telematics solutions market report.

This report provides detailed information about the telematics solutions market size by type and applications along with the detailed profiling of telematics solutions market share by top 5 companies and startups that are striving to rise ahead of the curve in this niche industry.

North America Subjugated the Industry with High Telematics Solutions Market Share of 33.67% in 2018:

The contemporary technological regime in North American countries such as the U.S., Mexico, and Canada is creating revenue scope for a gamut of technology-based markets, and so is the case with the booming telematics solutions market, which is further bolstered by propitious prominence of autonomous vehicles in the lucrative marketplace of the region.

The telematics solutions market scope in North America in 2018 can be further gauged by high production of vehicles in major markets of the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

Table 1 – Production of Vehicles in North American Countries

Sr. No.

Country

Production of Vehicles

(In Numbers)

1

Canada

2,020,840

2

Mexico

4,100,525

3

The U.S.

11,314,705

Data Source – International Organization of Motor Vehicle

Manufacturers (OICA)

The above figures conspicuously make up for a lucrative North America automotive industry which is a major telematics solutions marketplace.

