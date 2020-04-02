Imperative Application of Air Suspension in Premium Vehicles Driving the Growth of Air Suspension Ma

Air Suspension Market is forecast to reach $8.15billion by 2025, aftergrowing at a CAGR of 4.01% during 2020-2025. The rise in the technological advancements such as the introduction of chassis air suspension control, electronically controlled air suspension system (ECAS), electronic air suspension system (EASS) and non-electronically controlled air suspension system that is fueling the air suspension market in the recent years. Additionally, the usage of air suspension system as an air-operated, microprocessor controlled suspension system along with shock absorbersand solenoid valves for replacement of conventional coil spring suspension is also further fueling the air suspension industry in automotive. The growing demand for luxury buses and luxury passenger cars for convenience and comfort travelling is gaining traction and will further enhance the overall market demand for air suspension market during the forecast period.

• Europe dominates the air suspension market owing to increasing adoption of electronically controlled air suspension across all the vehicle types

• The growing advancement in air supply modules and associated control technologiesby vehicle manufacturers areleading to the introduction of electronically and non-electronically controlled air suspension system in automotive. These technologies are highly gaining popularity and is likely to aid in the market growth of air suspension.

• Growing adoption of ECAS technology in light-duty vehicles for enhancing benefits such as automatically adjusting damper and suspension levels as well as vehicle height during different driving conditions will increase the market demand for air suspension in the near future.

• The major drawback that creates hurdles for the air suspension market is the expensive maintenance and installation.

Type of Component - Segment Analysis

Electronic Control Module segment held the largest share in the air suspension market in 2018. Increasing demand for electronically controlled air suspension technology for luxury vehicles is leading to the rising demand for electronic control module. As, this module forms the main component in the ECAS technology and offers enhanced performance and efficient vibration absorption in any driving condition. The increasing usage of this electronic enabled component such as solenoid valves, lines and so on are commonly being used for electronically-controlled systems in order to fill and vent each air bag are also the usage is increasing as it can be adjusted in different conditions. This increasing use of lines, solenoid valves are enhancing the electronic module segment and is anticipated to be themajor driving factor for rising adoption of air suspension in automotive. However,increasing maintenance and installation cost will hinder the adoption of air suspension system in medium and especially low priced vehicles.

Technology - Segment Analysis

Electronically Controlled Air Suspension technology has been the primaryfactor that is fueling the market for air suspension. Due to theincreasing development and changes in technology, the need for fast, precision-based technology that includes advanced electronics for controlling everything including ride height, bag pressure and smooth and controlled drive has been growing.The growing installation rates of air suspension system in commercial vehicles such as semi-trailers and multi-axle buses will boost the market for air suspension.

Geography- Segment Analysis

The air suspension market share in Europe is estimated to be 30% as this region is highly dominating the growth of air suspension industry, followed by APAC and North America. The economy of Europe is mainly influenced by the economic dynamics of countries such as UK, Germany and Spain, but with growingdevelopments and investments in the countries like Germany, the current scenario is changing.Germany is Europe’s largest producer of major luxury cars brands and majority of the Germany’s automotive giants are in the process of investing huge sum of money that is around $44 billion in the coming years on automotive technology development. This investments will enhance the use of air suspension system in the latest passenger cars and other vehicle types that will fuel the growth of air suspension market.

According to Germany Trade & Invest, around 78% of passenger cars were manufactured in Germany in 2018 for international market. According to German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), it was also estimated that the production of passenger cars in Germany has increased by 4% in September 2019 as compared to August 2019. Furthermore, Germany is witnessing high growth in the automotive industry due to leading investments by companies such as Continental, ThyssenKrupp, and SAF-Holland for introducing latest technology in the field of air suspension for all types of vehicles. According to OICA, Germanypassenger cars sales witnessed a growth of over 7.17% during 2015-2018 having huge potential to grow.

