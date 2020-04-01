Ignition Coil Market Size, Share, Analysis by 2023

Global Ignition Coil Market Size – Overview

The global ignition coil market has been growing rapidly mainly due to the growth in the automotive and OEM sectors. The automotive industry has been witnessing a constant rise in sales over the past few years, especially in emerging economies such as India, Mexico, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Moreover, factors such as the growing emphasis on sustainability and reduced fuel consumption so as to reduce air pollution are escalating the market on the global platform. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global ignition coil market is expected to gain a thriving growth by 2023, registering around 3.8% CAGR throughout the anticipated period (2017-2023).

Key Players

The noteworthy contenders in Ignition Coil Market Size are BorgWarner Ludwigsburg GmbH (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Delphi Automotive PLC (UK), Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc. (U.S.), Federal-Mogul Corporation (US), Wings Automobile Products Pvt. Ltd (India).

Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the market for Ignition Coil Market Size is carried out on the basis of type, component and vehicle type. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into spark ignition, battery, compression ignition, and others. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into spark plug, ignition coil, capacitor, others. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into HCV, LCV and Passenger Cars. On the basis of region, the market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The regions counted in the market are APAC, Europe, North America and the rest of the world. The regional analysis of the market states that the Asia Pacific region is likely to lead the Ignition Coil Market Size, due to the growing urbanization and industrialization. The speedy growth of several industries such as construction, automotive, aerospace, and mass transport, is projected to add to growth in the region. The broad scope of foreign direct investment in emerging nations and also an unceasing commitment to curtailing vehicle emissions are adding to the growth of the Ignition Coil Market Size in the region.

Competitive Analysis

The situation for growth plans has stimulated the market for potential new entrants. The enhancement in the products and services is the chief factor escalating the market's productivity and controlling the trends that are acquiring distinction in the market. The gaps in the market are filled due to the execution of proper supply chain strategies. The essential success factors and players’ predilections are consistently growing by the strategies being used by market contenders. Besides, the introduction of new products and services will add additional impetus to the market progress. The development of the market is based on the drivers that are radically altering the market backdrop. The growth patterns are modified in tandem with the customer preferences to achieve maximum growth, and in the long run, profitability.

