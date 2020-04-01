Logistics Plus Ranks Among America’s Top Freight Brokerage and Dry Storage Warehousing Firms

ERIE, PA (April 1, 2020) – Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics and supply chain solutions, has been named to two top third-party logistics provider lists in the March 30, 2020 issue of Transport Topics magazine. Logistics Plus ranks number 58 on the Transport Topics Top Freight Brokerage Firms list, and number 56 on the Transport Topics Top Dry Storage Warehousing Firms list.

Transport Topics also publishes an annual list of the top 50 logistics companies along with its sector lists for freight brokerage, dry storage warehousing, refrigerated warehousing, dedicated, ocean freight, and airfreight services.

To read more about the largest logistics companies in America, visit Transport Topics at https://www.ttnews.com/top50/logistics/2020.

About Transport Topics

Transport Topics is the news leader in freight transportation and has been for the last 80 years. When it comes to major issues, industry events, and new developments, Transport Topics journalists are there first and most often. Our hallmark coverage of the regulatory environment and the business and technology landscapes makes TT unique — a major multimedia channel, personalized for transportation. Read us daily at www.ttnews.com.



About Logistics Plus Inc.

Logistics Plus Inc. provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. The company was founded over 23 years ago in Erie, PA by local entrepreneur, Jim Berlin. Today, Logistics Plus is a highly regarded fast-growing and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the “plus” in logistics by doing the big things properly, and the countless little things, that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success.

The Logistics Plus® network includes offices located in Erie, PA and around the world, with additional agents globally. For more information, visit www.logisticsplus.net or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.