Global Automotive Interior Material Market Size, Analysis and Forecast 2025

Global Automotive Interior Material Market Research Report: Information by Type (Synthetic Leather, Fabric, Thermoplastic Polymer, Leather and others), Vehicle Type (Passenger and Commercial Vehicle) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2025

Global Automotive Interior Material Market Synopsis

The automotive interiors typically refer to the interior components that are present in the cabin of a vehicle. This includes components such as cockpit, dashboards, door panels and seats. Visual appearance of a car has become a dominant influencer on buyer’s perception of vehicle quality, in recent times. Due to this, the automotive interiors are increasingly gaining importance. There is a common OEM goal, of providing vehicles with good interior quality, feel and finish across the sector. Increasing incidence of personalization in automobiles by individuals has contributed towards the growth of the market.

The automotive industry is one of the most competitive industries, across the globe. Major manufacturers across various continents often compete against each other to expand their customer base resulting in intense competition. This results in a high quality product being delivered to the customers, which drives the Automotive Interior Material market. The market is further expected to be driven by the rising level of income of individuals and the booming global automotive industry and is expected to reach valuation of USD 149.6 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.72%.

Industry Updates

January 14, 2019: Corning Incorporated has recently introduced two new auto interior glass solutions at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The company’s latest gorilla glass for automotive interiors solutions have been designed to address the new trends and offer the highest product performance.

Competitive Dashboard

The prominent players operating the global automotive interior material market are Lear Corporation (U.S), NTF India Pvt Ltd (India), Sage Automotive Interiors. Inc (U.S), Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd (Japan), Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan), Faurecia S.A (France), and BASF Automotive Solutions (Germany).

Segmental Analysis

The Global Automotive Interior Material Market has been segmented on the basis of type, vehicle type, and region.

By mode of type, the global automotive interior material market has been segmented into fabric, synthetic leather, leather, and thermoplastic polymer. Polymers are considered to be the largest type of automotive interior material used as they are light in weight and help to reduce the overall weight of the vehicle.

By mode of vehicle type, the global automotive interior material market has been segmented into commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle. Among these, the passenger vehicles segment is considered to be the largest vehicle type owing to the high standard of living, increasing income, and growing economic conditions. Moreover, the need for safe and comfortable commute is anticipated to drive the segment.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the Global Automotive Interior Material Market span across regions namely, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest-of-the-World (Row).

Among all the regions, the Asia Pacific region is considered to occupy the largest market share during the appraisal period. The demand for automobiles is highly driven by the increasing population in economies such as India and China. Initiatives from the government towards safety drive are further promoting to the market growth.

The European region exhibits a significant growth rate and is considered to maintain its dominance in the coming years. Regulations associated with the improvement in crash performance and countermeasures in order to keep the passengers safe is fueling the market growth in this region.

