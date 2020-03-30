Southeastern Freight Lines Recognized as R2 Logistics Carrier of the Year

LEXINGTON, S.C. (March 30, 2020) – Southeastern Freight Lines, a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, has been recognized as the 2019 LTL Carrier of the Year by R2 Logistics.

The third-party logistics service provider recognizes dry van, refrigerated and LTL transportation carriers based on their service, volume and collaboration with R2 Logistics. Southeastern was chosen based on its consistent and reliable service, including on-time pickup and delivery of all shipments, and customer satisfaction.

"We can’t express our gratitude enough to R2 Logistics for this recognition as the 2019 LTL Carrier of the Year," said Andy Carpenter, national account manager for Southeastern Freight Lines. “This acknowledgment inspires us as a team to continue working hard to always provide our quality without question service. Thank you to R2 Logistics and everyone in the Southeastern family for making this possible.”

Carpenter accepted the award in February from Chris Schauer, LTL procurement manager for R2 Logistics.

“Southeastern Freight Lines has provided our customer base with consistent reliable service in 2019 and in years past,” said John Hansen, director of LTL operations for R2 Logistics. “They were instrumental in seamlessly transitioning one of our incumbent Truckload clients to also utilizing R2 Logistics’ LTL service. By combining excellent pricing and execution we were able to completely satisfy our customer while requiring minimal intervention on our side.”

“Southeastern’s Charleston, South Carolina terminal was essential in this process by providing great customer service and working hand in hand with the shipper to ensure on time pickup and delivery of all shipments,” continued Hansen. “Furthermore, we found these aspects of Southeastern to hold true with all of our LTL clients in 2019.”

