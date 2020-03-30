Katerina Jones Named to Women in Trucking Association’s Top Women to Watch in Transportation

FORT LAUDERDALE (March 30, 2020) – Fleet Advantage, a leading innovator in truck fleet business analytics, equipment financing, and lifecycle cost management today announced its Senior Director of Marketing and Business Development, Katerina Jones, has been named to the Women in Trucking Association’s Top Women to Watch in Transportation.

The Women in Trucking Association’s Top Women to Watch in Transportation Award honors women for their significant career accomplishments in the past 12 to 18 months as well as their efforts to promote gender diversity in the transportation industry.

Jones increases industry awareness and through her efforts, Fleet Advantage has had a continuous voice on critical topics in the transportation industry. Further, she has led and expanded Fleet Advantage’s gender diversity initiatives through her role by refining knowledge provided by female colleagues in a variety of specialties. She is seen as a leader and mentor for fellow women in the workplace, helping to grow other women in their professions.

“This year, we’ve identified 51 talented, resourceful women who stand out as top performers in a field of highly qualified nominees,” said Brian Everett, group editorial director and publisher of Redefining the Road magazine. “This accomplished group of women represent a wide range of skill sets and expertise, and underscore how women bring diverse thought, value and results to businesses in the transportation market.”

Those listed on the 2020 Top Women to Watch in Transportation work for motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, equipment manufacturers, retailer truck dealers, professional services companies, technology innovators, and private fleets. Their job functions include corporate management (32 percent), operations/safety (32 percent), sales/marketing (9 percent), human resources/talent management (6 percent), customer service (5 percent), engineering/product development (5 percent), finance (6 percent), and professional drivers (5 percent).

“Katerina has been instrumental to Fleet Advantage through her commitment to gaining national exposure and industry recognition for our company,” said John Flynn, CEO of Fleet Advantage. “Katerina has brought an unmatched level of professionalism to all of our communications and continues to develop content that is helping transportation executives, and we are thrilled she is receiving such esteemed recognition by the Women in Trucking Association.”

About Fleet Advantage

Fleet Advantage serves America’s top truck fleets and guarantees the absolute lowest cost of operation by providing truck and trailer leasing and matching proprietary data driven IT processes with fleet analytics using the latest eco-efficient clean diesel technology to achieve optimum vehicle productivity, while reducing operating costs. Fleet Advantage is ranked as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the state of Florida and the fastest growing independent truck lessor in the U.S. In 2018, Fleet Advantage was ranked the 9th Top Private Independent from Monitor Daily; and in 2015 and 2013, the company was named to Inc. magazines’ 500|5000 list of fastest growing companies in the nation. In 2011, CEO John Flynn received the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year® 2011 Florida - Emerging Category award.

About Women In Trucking Association, Inc.

Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Peterbilt Motors Company, Michelin North America, Arrow Truck Sales, Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems, Daimler Trucks North America, BMO Transportation Finance, Expediter Services, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, and Walmart. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn. For more information, visit http://www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.

