Cosmetic Jars Packaging Market Estimated At About USD 39 Billion By 2023

Cosmetic Jars Packaging Market, By Material (Plastics, Glass, Metal and other), By Application (Skin care, Hair care, Bath & shower, Cosmetics and Others) and Region - Forecast To 2023

Cosmetic Jars Packaging Market Synopsis

Packaging plays a great role in the branding of cosmetics products. The overall look of a cosmetics product is one of the most important determinants of its market appeal, besides its quality. Demand for personal care products will be the result of healthy shipment expansion in a number of key plastic container applications, such as oral care products and cosmetics. Of the primary container types, plastic bottles will continue to hold a large share of total demand. Plastic’s advantages over other materials, including performance characteristics, and a relatively favorable cost structure, act as major factors for the growth of the market. Their dominance is due to the entrenched position of plastic bottles in many high-volume applications such as shampoo, conditioner, and lotion. Other plastic formats, such as squeeze tubes and jars, will gain ground based on demand for packaging that can provide shelf differentiation.

The global Cosmetic Jars Packaging market, estimated at about USD 39 billion at the retail level, is a highly attractive segment of the consumer products space. The market has seen steady growth of 4.5% CAGR in the last few years.

Key Players

The key players of global Cosmetic Jars Packaging market includes Amcor Ltd. (Australia), Albea Group (Luxembourg), CCL Industries (Canada), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Sinclair & Rush, Inc. (U.S.), Essel Propack Ltd (India), Huhtamaki (Finland), Montebello Packaging (Canada), World Wide Packaging LLC (U.S.), Unette Corporation (U.S.) and others.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of regions, Asia Pacific accounted for majority of the market share; will continue to dominate the market in the forecast period. Rapid economic growth and increase in disposable income resulted in changing lifestyle patterns in emerging countries, such as China, India, and Brazil. China Cosmetic Jars Packaging market is expected to have new growth opportunities over the coming years. Improving disposable income, rising information, and changing standard of living have augmented the demand for Cosmetic Jars Packaging products, positively impacting the Cosmetic Jars Packaging market.

Research Analysis

The global Cosmetic Jars Packaging Market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. The growth of Cosmetic Jars Packaging market is influenced by the long-term air quality and climate goals. The development of new and diversified technologies is creating exciting oppo rtunities within the packaging industry.

Scope of the report

This study provides an overview of the global Cosmetic Jars Packaging market, tracking one market segment across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Cosmetic Jars Packaging market by its product and region.

By Material

Plastics

Glass

Metal

other

By Application

Skin care

Hair care,

Bath & shower

Cosmetics

Others

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

