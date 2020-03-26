Fleet Advantage Announces Eight New Designations from CLFP

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (March 2, 2020) – Fleet Advantage, a leading innovator in truck fleet business analytics, equipment financing, and lifecycle cost management today announced that eight new designations were awarded to Fleet Advantage personnel through passing of the Certified Lease & Finance Professional (CLFP) exam.

The Credit Lease & Finance Professional exam is given by the Certified Lease & Finance Professional Foundation and is considered the preeminent credential for equipment leasing and financing professionals. Those who hold a certification must demonstrate competency through testing of knowledge, continuing education and commitment to their business practices in the industry.

Latest Fleet Advantage accreditations are:

• Brian Holland, CLFP- CPA, CTP, CGMA, President and Chief Financial Officer

• John Rickette, CLFP- CTP, Vice President of Portfolio & Manager of Transaction Management Team

• Ezel “CJ” Baltali, CLFP - CTP, Purchasing Manager

• Sandra Hora, CLFP- Funding Specialist

• Stephen Royer, CLFP- Staff Accountant

• Matt de Aguiar, CLFP Associate - CPA, Director, Corporate Development & Strategy

• James Wharton, CLFP Associate - Vice President of Finance

• Jackie Jacobs, CLFP Associate - Transaction Analyst

“The CLFP sets finance and leasing professionals apart as true experts in their field,” said John Flynn, CEO at Fleet Advantage. “Expertise in consultancy, technology and lease finance are pillars of the Fleet Advantage mission. It’s in our best interest to provide our clients with a wealth of knowledge and unmatched proficiency in the finance space.”

The comprehensive exam covers the History and Purpose of Leasing, Financial and Tax Accounting, Pricing, Credit and Documentation, Leasing Law, Sales and Marketing, Operations and Customer Service, Collections, Funding and Portfolio Management.

