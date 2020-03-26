Automotive Brake Caliper Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2025

Automotive Brake Caliper Market Overview

Brake caliper is a type of breaking system employed in passenger and commercial vehicles for the purpose of safety, efficiency, and reliability. Brake calipers are manufactured using a comparatively soft but tough and heat-resistant materials, such as stainless steel and aluminum, typically mounted on a solid metal backing using high-temperature adhesives or rivets.

The global automotive brake caliper market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR).

Growth of the automotive industry is likely to be the major driver for the global automotive brake caliper market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

Leading players in the global automotive brake caliper market include Japan Brake Industrial Co. Ltd., Budweg Caliper A/S, BWI Group, AbeBrakes, ATL Industries, Robert Bosch, Apec Braking, ACDelco, Mando Corporation, Brembo S.p.A., WABCO, ZF Friedrichshafen, Continental AG, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., and Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.

Segmentation

The global automotive brake caliper market is segmented based on product type, material, vehicle type, sales channel, and region.

On the basis of product type, the global automotive brake caliper market has been segmented into fixed and floating brake caliper.

On the basis of material, the automotive brake caliper market is segmented into cast iron, stainless steel, and aluminum.

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive brake caliper market has been bifurcated into passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

On the basis of sales channel, the global market has been divided into OEM and aftermarket.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global automotive brake caliper market over the forecast period due to the growing automotive production in the region and the growing demand for product advancements in automotive technology. The growing demand for high-spec passenger cars in the region is also likely to be a key driver for the automotive brake caliper market over the forecast period. The rapid urbanization in this region has also resulted in an increasing emphasis on driver safety, which has led to increased attention on the safety attributes of various automotive components, including brake calipers. This is likely to be a key driver for the automotive brake caliper market in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

