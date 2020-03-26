Automotive Industry Market Growth, Trends, Size and Analysis by 2024

Automotive Industry Market Overview

The global automotive industry is estimated to account for, 13,366 thousand units by 2024 with a CAGR of 2.78% during the forecast period. Market Research Future (MRFR) in their report covers segmentations and drivers for a better glimpse of the market in the coming years. The global automotive industry is expected to witness tremendous growth owing to rising new vehicle sales. The major global players in the automotive industry are adopting various techniques to enhance their existing product portfolio and come up with the innovative technologies to increase the vehicle sales all over the world.

On the contrary, increasing complexities within cars, and high costs of cars and component manufacturing are factors that may restrict the automotive industry market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the automotive industry market report include Daimler AG (Germany), Ford Motor Company (US), SAIC Motor Corporation Limited (China), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Honda Motor Corporation (Japan), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (US), Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea), Nissan Motor Corporation (Japan), General Motors (US), Volkswagen AG (Germany), and others.

Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future report offers a wide segmental analysis of the automotive industry market based on the vehicle type.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive industry market is segmented into commercial vehicles and passenger cars. Of these, the passenger car segment will dominate the market over the forecast period. Passenger cars are used for carrying passengers instead of goods. Factors that are boosting the growth of passenger cars include increasing living standards across the world, stringent regulations laid down by the government concerning vehicle emission level, increasing purchasing power, and increased population. Besides, the growth of this segment is also driven by other factors such as increased spending capacity of customers, growing economies of developing regions, emerging upper and middle classes, growing awareness regarding vehicular pollution and fuel consumption, rolling resistance, and the entire vehicle operating expenditure.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the automotive industry market report covers growth opportunities and the latest trends across Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World. Of these, Asia Pacific will have lion’s share in the market over the forecast period. It is estimated to grow at the fastest pace owing to the shifting preference of consumers for electric cars, stringent environmental policies, and advancements in vehicle technologies. OEMs here are laying emphasis on making hybrid and electric car components that will help in enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing emissions. Increasing spending power of consumers and developed economic conditions have boosted the need for luxury cars and SUVs. Moreover, a rise in partnerships and collaborations between the governments in this region as well as automobile OEMs is predicted to offer higher opportunities for higher growth in the automotive industry.

