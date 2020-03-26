Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Global Diesel Particulate Filte Market is projected to witness ~11% CAGR by 2023

March 26, 2020
No Comments

Diesel Particulate Filter Market Analysis

The diesel particulate filter (DPF) is a device used to control the diesel particulate emissions-including particle mass with high efficiency as it amputates the diesel particulates matter from the exhaust gas. Depending on the condition of filter and other paired equipment, DPF can attain 100% soot removal. Increase in environmental concerns has resulted in a rise in demand for the formation of strict legislation to minimize the particulate emissions. Efficiency of the diesel engine is higher than petrol vehicles. This advantage has fueled the production of diesel vehicles in many developing countries, causing an increase in demand for DPFs. However, increased demand for electric and hybrid vehicles is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The global diesel particulate filter market is predicted to have an incredible growth at an 11% CAGR over the forecast period (2018-2023), reveals the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the diesel particulate filter market report include Continental AG (Germany), BASF (Germany), Donaldson Company Inc. (US), Denso (Japan), NGK Insulators, LTD. (Japan), MANN+HUMMEL (Germany), Bosal International (Belgium), Johnson Matthey (UK), Faurecia (France), Tenneco Inc. (US), Delphi (US), and others.

Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future report offers a wide segmental analysis of the diesel particulate filter market based on vehicle type, material type, product type, and sales channel.

Based on vehicle type, the diesel particulate filter market is segmented into the off-highway vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle (HCV), light commercial vehicle (LCV), and passenger vehicles.

Based on material type, the diesel particulate filter market is segmented into ceramic fiber filters, silicon carbide wall flow filters, cordierite wall flow filters, and others. Of these, the silicone carbide wall flow filters will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period.

Based on product type, the diesel particulate filter market is segmented into disposable type filters, and regenerating type filters. Of these, disposable type filters will dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on the sales channel, the diesel particulate filter market is segmented into the aftersales market, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the diesel particulate filter market report covers growth opportunities and the latest trends across the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Of these, Europe will dominate the market over the forecast period. This is owing to the growing awareness regarding the environment, coupled with the adverse effect of pollution on people.

The diesel particulate filter market in the APAC region will have a notable growth in the market over the forecast period. This is owing to the vital role of the diesel particulate filter to reduce car emissions. Moreover, the growing demand for diesel cars in the region is also likely to drive market growth.

Get Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/diesel-particulate-filter-market-6274

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/diesel-particulate-filter-market-6274
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Business Management Forecasting
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

42ceb16a-7345-4c97-bbc3-62d33aa354af

Levi Strauss Toronto: Design & Install Integrated Fulfillment and Shipping System

DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed
The Project The scope of work for the project includes upgrades to equipment and controls, as well as operational and ergonomic improvements to the Value-Added Services and Shipping area. The existing system was replaced with a three-part solution: Picking Induction Conveyors, Value-Added Services Systems and...

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing