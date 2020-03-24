Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Auto Lease Prices Drop On Several Mid-Size Cars And SUVs In March

March 24, 2020
Wantalease.com, the nation’s first online marketplace for new lease deals, reports the latest update on new lease offerings for the month of March.  Several brands offered significant discounts on mid-size cars and SUVs, likely a result of falling sales due to COVID-19. OEM’s are offering aggressive deals on lease payments to attract shoppers and potential buyers.

The Nissan Sentra is currently priced the lowest of all vehicles, coming in at just $139 per month for the fifth consecutive month. 

While many vehicle lease offers have remained steady in March, dealers have offered more aggressive lease pricing on mid-size cars and SUVs especially.  In fact, the vehicle that saw the largest price drop moving in the month of March was the Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 with a -17.85% decrease.  The vehicle is offered at $749 per month, followed by the Honda Accord at $249 (-8.72%), the Volkswagen Jetta for $239 per month (-7.62%), and the Volkswagen Passat at $289 per month (-6.39%). 

 “We’re seeing manufacturers offer aggressive pricing on most mid-size cars and SUVs as the COVID-19 outbreak has made a significant impact on consumers and their desire to shop for cars and trucks,” said Scot Hall, Executive Vice President of Wantalease.com.“  With a significant pullback in new-vehicle sales, automakers are looking for ways to attract consumers back into the consideration set for a new vehicle. We fully expect these budget-friendly lease offers to stick around for the next few months.”

The vehicles with the largest increased monthly payment are the Mercedes-Benz C300 with a +5.43% increase, and the Ford Expedition with a +3.69% increase in price from February.  The C300 is currently offered at $459 per month, while the Expedition is offered for $545.

 About Wantalease.com:
Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Wantalease.com is the world’s first online automotive marketplace for new car leases. For more information visit www.WantAlease.com.

