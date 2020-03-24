Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Packsize customer Kaas Tailored steps up to manufacture much-needed medical supplies

March 24, 2020
As the Coronavirus pandemic continues, Kaas Tailored, a Seattle furniture maker and Packsize customer since 2016, has taken drastic steps to help its local community.

Within 48 hours, Kaas converted their furniture factory into a mask-making factory to take part in The Providence 100 Million Mask Challenge, a campaign offering kits of special medical-grade materials to Seattle-area volunteers who could use their own sewing machines to stitch masks for health care providers.

Now producing over 4,000 masks and face shields a day, they plan to continue and distribute all over the Pacific Northwest until other major manufacturers can meet the growing demand. Kaas Tailored has also shared its mask and face shield designs online for other local businesses looking for a way to help.

Kaas Tailored utilizes a Packsize EM7-25 in their regular furniture production and is putting it to good use to create custom right-sized boxes on demand for their masks.

Packsize is proud to support the ongoing heroic efforts of our customers. As an essential business, we are open, prepared and ready to meet the needs of this quickly changing production environment.

Disaster Response
