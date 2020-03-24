Two Omnichain™ Experts Awarded by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

LOS ANGELES—March 24, 2020—Omnichain™, an enterprise focused on providing intelligent supply chain management solutions, announces that Neil Soni, Vice President of Sales and Business Development Strategy, and Diane Sullivan, Vice President of Product and Operations, have been named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2020 listing of Pros to Know in the supply chain industry. Neil has also earned a spot on this year’s Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award list in recognition of his contributions in the food & beverage space.

Presented by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine, the Pros to Know list honors executives that are leading initiatives to help their clients and the supply chain community at large prepare for the significant challenges of today’s business climate. The Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain awards then focus specifically on the food & beverage industry, highlighting individuals whose achievements have shaped and attained milestones in safety, efficiency, productivity and innovation in the global food supply chain.

Omnichain’s executives were recognized for helping consumer brands and retailers across multiple industries build more transparent, connected, and proactive supply chains using distributed ledger technology, commonly known as blockchain. In his role at Omnichain, Neil works directly with clients—including numerous food & beverage brands—to identify their supply chain challenges and propose blockchain-enabled solutions.

Meanwhile, Diane architects Omnichain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) software platform, an end-to-end solution designed to connect disparate supply chain data and simplify operations through intelligent process automation. Omnichain’s clients thereby gain complete source-to-shelf visibility and can solve their toughest challenges in product lifecycle management; omnichannel fulfillment; channel allocation; demand planning and replenishment; sustainable sourcing; and maintaining ethical business practices.

Pratik Soni, founder and CEO of Omnichain, said, “Distributed ledger technology for the supply chain is maturing each day. Now, it’s ready to break down data silos and connect once-fragmented networks around the globe, which will significantly strengthen industries like food & beverage where transparency and traceability is critical. I’m proud to have such dedicated professionals on our team, whose work has demonstrated that distributed ledger truly is a tangible solution for brands and retailers of all sizes—ultimately driving the technology’s adoption in the supply chain at large. Congratulations to Neil and Diane for these much-deserved wins, and to all the other impressive recipients on this years’ award lists!”

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world’s most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

About Omnichain™

Founded by global supply chain expert Pratik Soni, Los Angeles-based Omnichain™ offers intelligent, best-of-breed supply chain management solutions. The demand-driven platform provides real-time transparency, trust and efficiency from source to shelf—and back—with holistic, real-time data decentralized in a mesh connectivity layer. Combining domain expertise and the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), the Omnichain platform is able to run predictive and prescriptive analytics from big data to simplify, orchestrate and automate global supply chains. This powerful combination of intelligent process automation (IPA) creates highly functional, proactive supply chains and delivers operational sustainability across the value chain. Notably, Omnichain holds intellectual properties related to blockchain connectivity, planograms, store- and SKU-level forecasting and replenishment.