Barcoding, Inc.’s Peter Zalinski Named “Rock Star of the Supply Chain”

BALTIMORE – March 24, 2020 – Barcoding, Inc., the leader in supply chain efficiency, accuracy and connectivity, congratulates Peter Zalinski, supply chain architect, for being selected as a 2020 Rock Star of the Supply Chain.

The Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain recognizes influential individuals in the industry whose achievements, hard work and vision have shaped and attained milestones in safety, efficiency, productivity and innovation in the global food supply chain.

“Traceability in Food Logistics is one of the top concerns across all levels of the supply chain, specifically because of the impact on food safety. There’s a major push to consider all of the touchpoints from farm-to-fork and seed-to-salad and make them visible to all members of the supply chain, including the consumer,” says Peter Zalinski, supply chain architect at Barcoding and recipient of the Food Logistics Rock Stars award. “Everything from QR codes to Blockchain is being applied to connect the details and tell that story, while also maintaining data security. It’s an exciting time to be in the industry and work with companies to develop new solutions to meet these goals. ”

With over 20 years of experience in the automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) business, Zalinski advises companies on how to become more efficient, accurate, and connected in the supply chain industry. He works with Barcoding partners to refine their labeling and identification processes, develop data tracking systems, and analyze data to gain further visibility into the enterprise, inform business strategy and drive growth.

“The 2020 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain exhibits the true rock stars of the industry, those that go the extra mile, so to speak, to ensure their company’s supply chains are being operated in an efficient, safe and transparent manner,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics. “These professionals are a true example as to why today’s food and beverage supply chains are in position to curtail tomorrow’s consumers’ demands, and why today’s youth should consider the supply chain and logistics industry as a possible path of employment.”

Recipients of this year’s Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award will be profiled in the March 2020 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world’s most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

About Barcoding, Inc.

Barcoding is a supply chain automation and innovation company that helps organizations be more efficient, accurate and connected. With extensive subject matter expertise in data capture, labeling and printing, and mobile computing, we are trusted to build and manage solutions for some of the best IT and operations teams in the world. Founded in 1998, Barcoding is headquartered in Baltimore, Md., with offices across North America (Chicago, Houston, Seattle, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver). For more information, visit www.barcoding.com.

# # #