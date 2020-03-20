The Next Level Of Grocery Retail. Are You Ready For The Lightning Strike

Retail executives, especially in the grocery industry, have come to the realization
that the world in which they used to operate no longer exists. Empty shelves, a
continuous Bullwhip Effect and consumers buying not only out of need but out of
fear, has become the new normal. When will the good old days of just a few weeks
ago return? Maybe never.
Here at PULSE, we understand systems and business. We can’t turn back time, but
can we help grocery retailers turn the page to accelerating the adoption of
technology and a business model that will reduce costs and complexity, while
increasing performance and creating a competitive advantage.
We call the methodology Lightning Strike.
AN ACCELERATED PROCESS
The process begins with an abbreviated yet highly detailed assessment of a retailers
current state operations, technology and supply chain. Referred to as an
Accelerated Solutions Engagement, we leverage the information gathered during
the assessment to conduct a two-day workshop where we outline multiple
scenarios of how the leading micro-fulfillment center, AutoStore, can be installed
inside stores, attached to stores or installed in an offsite location. We then work to
give the retailer unimagined capabilities to rapidly fulfill online grocery orders,
assemble Click and Collect orders, operate AutoStore-powered dark stores or even
create a new rapid build and replenish retail format centered around an AutoStore.
NOW IS THE TIME
As with any disruption in global supply chains or the economy, ripple effects
occur. In our experience, it is during the period of ripple effects when most new
opportunities are identified. What we have identified during this time of crisis
is that the adoption of online grocery retail will grow much faster than ever
seemed possible just a few short weeks ago. The crisis has also uncovered a
painful truth – grocery retailers are unable to meet increased demand for online
services using their current state business models.
Lightning Strike is your opportunity to transform from a static retailer heavily
dependent on physical stores to meet demand, to a retailer capable of fulfilling
thousands of online grocery orders and thousands of walk-up and drive thru
orders through automation 24/7 365 days per year.
Retailers have often used their stores to fulfill online orders. But as demand
skyrockets - both in stores and online - many are finding that there’s little
inventory left for delivery orders. Some have started talking about
quickly opening “dark stores” - locations where inventory is picked for
online orders, but closed to the public, Ladd said. “Grocery retailers are saying, ‘How
quickly can we open dark stores and automate as much as this as possible,
before the virus gets worse?’,” he said. “This is unlike anything the industry
has ever seen.” - The Washington Post with PULSE Integration’s Brittain Ladd
WE’RE READY TO MOVE
What would normally take other systems integrators up to 18 months to achieve,
we can accomplish in six to nine months regardless of the number of
installations requested by the retailer. Unlike systems integrators that relay on
numerous third-parties to complete their installations, we are a vertically
integrated “super SI” capable of providing consulting on the topics of the future
of the grocery industry, micro-fulfillment, supply chain and logistics, last
mile delivery, competitor and strategic analysis, strategy, and of course,
how to leverage AutoStore to take your business to new heights.
