Blockchain In Agriculture Market Size Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 35.21% through 2025

In the era of Industry 4.0, e-agriculture is the new spin in the world of cultivation. Application of blockchain is revolutionizing the agricultural sector by improving the farming process and integrating transparency to food supply chain. The decision-making process in the agricultural industry can be tremendously improved by using blockchain technology. The global population is expected to surpass 9.7 billion by 2050, and the food demands are expected to grow by up to 60% by 2050. The same source suggested that 815 million people in 2016 suffered from chronic hunger. And during the same time, around one-third of food produced was wasted or lost through food supply chain. Lack of food is not the reason for global hunger and malnutrition, rather, the poor accessibility of food is.

Advanced technology such as cloud computing, machine learning, IoT, and blockchain are being leveraged upon by food production companies to tackle issues such as food waste and food adulteration. As per the World Health Organization, around one in every ten people get ill by eating contaminated food and about 420,000 people die every year due to the same problem. To handle such issues, e-agriculture is being implemented as a part of modern agriculture technique to improve the yields of production, and enhance operations in the supply chain. Blockchain can improve food safety by enhancing the farming process and integrating transparency in the supply chain. For agricultural supply chain, the blockchain technology promises to optimize efficiency through robust traceability, lower transaction cost, enhanced data management, improvised logistics, and enhanced food safety protocols.

All the stated factors resonate the growing nascent Blockchain In Agriculture Market, which held the global market size of $48m in 2018. Demand of blockchain in the agriculture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.21%, during the forecast period 2019-2025. Thus, the advantages that the blockchain technology can offer in the agricultural sector are tremendous, and therefore the demands for implementing blockchain in the agricultural field are being witnessed from across the globe.

North America: Most Lucrative Region

North America was observed as most profitable region in the blockchain in the agriculture market in 2018. The region accounted for 46.58% of the total blockchain in the agriculture market share. The presence of blockchain companies in the region is considered as major reason for huge market share. The region is witnessing abundant R&D activities to implement blockchain in the agriculture. The main reason inducing investment and research is growing concern over food safety and food accessibility. Additionally, blockchain technology also offers benefits to the farming sector in terms of land registry, payment, transparency, and food distribution.

These aspects are supporting the growth of the North America blockchain in the agriculture market. Beside fast developments in North America, the blockchain in the agriculture market has shown significant potential in the Asia-Pacific. China and India are leading crop producers in the world, therefore the probability of food contamination, wastage, and fraud in the supply chain is relatively higher in these regions. Majority of APAC countries export their food products such as vegetables and fruits to European and North American countries. Thus, there exist a tremendous potential in the APAC region of the Blockchain in agriculture market.

Application Analysis in the Blockchain in Agriculture Market

By application, the product traceability, tracking, and visibility are considered as dominating application in the blockchain in the agriculture market. This application in the blockchain in the agriculture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.68%, during the forecast period. Food traceability is a major factor that is positively influencing the blockchain in the agriculture market. Increasing demand for solution and platform to attain detailed food traceability throughout its supply chain is the major factor supporting the demand for tracking, visibility, and traceability application.

By enabling efficient traceability, fraud activities in the supply chain could be tracked easily with the help of GPS technology, which will consequently reduce food adulteration at a considerate level. Also, with food tracking solution, the customer will be informed about the status of their food and this will prevent any middlemen to breach the supply chain.

Top Trends in the Blockchain in Agriculture Market

· Automation of Agricultural Equipment: Automation is taking over the processes involved in major end-user industries. Similarly, automation of agricultural equipment is transforming the operating processes involved in farming. Also, with automation, a considerate amount of data will be generated which can be handled using the blockchain. Thus, with high potential of blockchain technology in the agriculture sector, it is projected to drive revenue in the global blockchain in agriculture market.

· Cloud-Based Commodity Management: Digital record of food and crops produced in a particular area is stored in a cloud infrastructure. The blockchain technology can be integrated with cloud computing techniques to streamline data storage and commodity management. Moreover, with cloud computing, operators in the sector can remotely manage the finance, traceability, and volume of the commodity.

