Non-thermal Processing Market Enhanced by HPP, PEF, MHV Technology Controlling Food Wastage

From the farm to the plate, the entire food production process results in an immense environmental impact. Despite significant efforts, conventional food processing has remained inefficient in terms of energy requirement and waste management until the emergence of non-thermal technologies. This technology allows for processing without solely relying on heat energy, and is gaining traction and thereby expanding the non-thermal processing market share globally. However, non-thermal processing is not restricted to only the food and beverage industry. Non-thermal processing techniques including thermal ablation, cold plasma, pulsed electric fields, irradiation, ultrasound, and others are often used in medical, chemical, and other sectors to create novel methods of treatment and to discover new ways for a better and healthy life. Recently, Amazon.com, Inc. explored a non-thermal processing technology, which was first evolved by the U.S. military, to create and preserve cooked food without refrigeration to use in its storage and delivery business model. Unlike traditional processing, this microwave assisted thermal sterilization (MATS) technique, discovered by 915 Labs, can retain food's natural flavor and texture through pressurized water and microwave heating methods. This innovation is going to create an immense impact on the non-thermal processing market size in the upcoming years.

The global Non-Thermal Processing Market size was valued at around $843.15 million by the end of 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.97% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Non-Thermal Processing Market Analysis: Key Application

Though non-thermal processing technology is used by various sectors, its prevalence is highest for processing food products. According to the European Commission, the food and drink industry is the largest manufacturing sector of Europe, valued at around $99.73 billion and has been expanding the most in the last 10 years. On the other hand, the food sector of the U.S. accounts for about 5% of its gross domestic product and 10% of total employment in the country. Due to the reduced water and power consumption during the processing of food, non-thermal processing is also termed as clean or green technology. This emerging technology is evolving further for improving the quality and food safety of seafood. High-pressure processing (HPP), microwave heating, and other non-thermal processes are useful for the inactivation of microorganisms and endogenous enzymes in seafood making it safer to consume. In 2018, the global processed seafood and seafood processing equipment market size was evaluated at around $2.3 billion, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period 2019-2025. With the growth of this industry a part of it will equally impact the non-thermal processing market as non-thermal processing are extensively deployed as seafood processing equipment to process seafood. Furthermore, the process is also implemented in milk and other dairy beverage processing to enhance quality, safety, and shelf life of products. As per the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), the dairy industry of the US generates around $620 billion and supports 3 million jobs. A substantial part of this generated revenue is contributing to dairy processing and non-thermal processing of milk and dairy beverages. These array of figures demonstrate bright prospects for non-thermal processing market leaders in the food production sector. The implementation of non-thermal processing techniques for manufacturing food products is going to grow at a CAGR of 4.91% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

North America Non-Thermal Processing Market Overview:

North America held the largest non-thermal processing market share, amounting to 37%, in 2018. The prevalence of market players such as Hiperbaric and increasing installation of HPP across the continent is increasing the North America non-thermal processing market demand. Furthermore, changing dietary choices due to increasing disposable incomes and healthy lifestyle options are contributing to the non-thermal processing marketplace. According to the OECD Better Life Index, the average household net adjusted disposable income of North America per capita is $45,284 a year. The growth drivers and trends shaping the North America non-thermal market include –

· Escalating HPP Installations to Grow North America Non-Thermal Processing Market–

HPP is extensively used for food preservation to keep nutritional value intact and increase the product’s shelf life. As per reports of the European Commission, by 2018, North America would witness 56% of HPP installations worth around $583.77 billion. This will directly contribute to growth of the non-thermal processing market in the region.

Non-Thermal Processing Market Trends & Growth Drivers:

The global food processing machinery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. A part of this parent market is contributing to growth of the global non-thermal processing market. Here are the growth drivers and trends that are paving opportunities for global non-thermal processing market leaders –

