Automotive Gear Industry 2020 - Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

Key Players

The key players of global Automotive Gear Industry report include -

Eaton

Linamar Corporation

NSK Ltd

Bharat Gears Ltd

Neapco Inc

Mitsubishi Group

Dana Holding Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF TRW and GKN plc.

Global Automotive Gear Industry was valued at USD 28.40 Billion in 2015 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Market Scenario

The high demand for automotive gears is due to the growth in the automotive industry. An automotive gear helps give an automobile, a smooth start to and allows the outer wheel to rotate faster than the inner wheel for safer turns. Smooth gear shifting enhances the driving experience as well as the growing demand for low-carbon-footprint technologies fuels the growth of the global automotive gears market. Moreover, rising disposable incomes and vehicle-ownership boosts the market growth. Lightweight and highly durable aluminum and composite gears are estimated to gain higher popularity during the forecast period. Focus towards high-quality products & the changing lifestyle of consumers and increasing spending power, enhance the growth of the gear market for automotive sector.

Study Objectives of Automotive Gear Industrys Market.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of theAutomotive Gear Industry.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Automotive Gear Industrys market based on tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies, North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by material, product type, vehicle type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Automotive Gear Industry.

