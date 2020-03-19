Logistics gives back

Employees of XPO Logistics Inc. in Rockford, Illinois, received a welcome surprise during the company's annual Fill the Truck holiday drive for animal welfare. The Pound Bakery, an Illinois-based manufacturer of pet treats, donated $30,000 worth of goods—enough to fill one of XPO's 53-foot tractor-trailers end to end. Fill the Truck raised a record 40,000 pounds of pet food, accessories, and cleaning supplies as well as $2,200 in cash.
Joseph Tillman, founder of educational development company TSquared Logistics, along with 13 other logistics leaders, participated in century (100-mile) bike rides around the country to raise funds to fight type 1 diabetes (T1D) in 2019. In total, the 14 "Logistics Leaders for T1D Cure" team members raised $75,000 for the cause in 2019. The team has raised over $200,000 since 2016.
Ifco, a company that operates a pooling system for reusable plastic containers (RPCs), has donated the use of 5,000 RPCs annually to Food for Life, a food-rescue organization in Ontario, Canada. The arrangement will allow Food for Life to use Ifco's RPCs all the way through its supply chain, eliminating the need for it to repackage donations that arrive in RPCs into cardboard boxes for handling and shipping to ensure the crates are returned to the Ifco system.
Canadian truck dealership Maxim Truck & Trailer raised $27,202 for the Christmas Cheer Board of Winnipeg, Manitoba, at its annual charity pancake breakfast in December. Along with the cash donation, the company collected a pallet load of nonperishable food items for the Christmas Cheer Board, which provides assistance to needy families, and made a large donation of surplus food to a local shelter.
Employees of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based Storage Battery Systems conducted a food drive in December to aid the Falls Area Food Pantry in its mission to fight local hunger. All together, the employees collected more than 2,200 pounds of food, which was delivered to the pantry in early January.
