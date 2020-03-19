CapRelo Named Best Overall Relocation Company by HRO Today

Magazine’s Baker’s Dozen Award Based on Customer Feedback

STERLING, Va. (March 19, 2020) –CapRelo, a global employee relocation and assignment management firm serving private and public sector clients, was recognized as Best Overall Relocation Company in HRO Today’s 2020 Baker's Dozen Awards as well as topped the Quality of Service category.

“The Baker’s Dozen award is a much sought-after honor in the global mobility management industry, especially since it represents what customers think,” said Barry Morris, President and CEO, CapRelo. “We are laser focused on delivering a high-touch experience to our clients so that they and their employees will have stress-free, efficient relocation experiences. This award affirms that we are providing the level of service that our clients expect and deserve.”

CapRelo is a full-service corporate relocation company that manages over 10,000 worldwide relocations and assignments annually for major companies. As a trusted, agile, and proactive relocation services partner, CapRelo focuses on strengthening global mobility programs, containing costs, and serving clients and their employees. The company has made the Baker’s Dozen list for the past four years—each time among the top five. This year is the company’s first to be named number one.

“Globalization is raising the bar on mobility. Companies are increasingly relying on mobility programs, and turning to relocation providers to ensure an easy, efficient, and cost-effective process. Our survey helps us understand which companies are excelling at serving customers,” explained HRO Today CEO Elliot Clark.

“CapRelo garnered the top spot, shining for its breadth and quality of services, including its focus on hi-tech innovations.” He added, “I offer my sincere congratulations to all at CapRelo for this achievement.”

For the past 11 years, HRO Today, a media outlet that reaches more than 180,000 senior-level human resources decision-makers, has been ranking the top 13 providers in the industry by conducting surveys to determine its annual Baker’s Dozen Awards. These are based on customer satisfaction ratings determined by feedback from buyers of the rated services. Once collected, response data for all providers with a statistically significant sample size are loaded into the HRO Today database for analysis.

From this data, HRO Today analyzed results across three subcategories: service breadth, deal sizes, and quality of service. Using a predetermined algorithm that weighs questions and categories based on importance, the organization calculated scores for the Baker’s Dozen Awards in all three subcategories as well as an overall score.

The term baker’s dozen dates back to medieval England when bakers could be subject to various punishments if they sold bread for more than what is was worth. To protect themselves and provide quality service, bakers would throw in an extra loaf of bread when selling a dozen to avoid coming up short.

About CapRelo

CapRelo is a global mobility management company that delivers best-in-class relocation and assignment services on a global platform. Launched in 1997, the company has over 23 years of experience as a relocation management company and has service locations throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. Its solutions have led the global mobility industry in terms of commitment to customer service. CapRelo also offers technology solutions like Companion by CapRelo™ to help with recruiting and retaining key talent and that ensure employee mobility programs run smoothly. The CapRelo team works every day to keep life in motion for clients, employees, suppliers, and partners. www.caprelo.com.