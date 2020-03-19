Defense Military Aircraft MRO Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period 2019-2025

Defense systems undergo periodic maintenance in their service time. Military expenditure, that is spent on better fighter aircraft, drones, and technological developments are set to be adequate to defend a nation’s strategic interests. As a result, maintenance of these systems became a multi-billion market experiencing a constant uptick with each passing year and aircraft occupying a dominant part in it. Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) is a key element of the defense sector. Aircraft occupies a crucial role in the military maneuvers which need to operate with high precision constantly. Maintenance of these systems dwells in immense part of the military budget. Developed countries such as the U.S allocates a significant part of their annual budgets on military spending, especially towards research and technological advancements. On the other hand, developing nations, despite their unreliable public infrastructure and facilities, are giving unrelenting focus to the military expenditure and associated technical advancements. Despite the ambiguity in the guns and butter curve, these nations are striving to produce and maintain better aircraft ordnance. As a result, these nations’ military spending is amplifying the growth of the MRO segment of military aircraft.

Integrating new and advanced technologies which enable mission readiness through scheduled maintenance operations and avionics systems upgrade are boosting the growth of the defense military aircraft MRO market. Subsequently, the defense military aircraft MRO market size has reached $7.72 billion in 2018. Furthermore, the revenue is growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Augmented Reality Addressing the Skill Gap in Maintenance and Repair of Defense Military Aircraft Market

Maintenance of military aircraft is often a time-consuming and cumbersome process. With limited skilled labor and compliant maintenance strategies, maintaining the equipment becomes further challenging. Augmented reality provides a better solution to address the skill-gap and challenging maintenance process of military assets. Wearable augmented reality systems such as smart glasses or mobile devices enable the maintenance workers to get an interactive demonstration of the repair job with real-time access from a remote location. The augmented reality, when integrated with maintenance, repair, and overhaul platform or tool, enables the operator to accomplish their maintenance tasks swiftly as well as gets the equipment up and running within less time. As a result, the maintenance and repair industry of the defense military aircraft market is growing with rising demand for augmented-reality.

North America’s Military Expenditure and Strategies Boosting the Defense Military Aircraft MRO Market Growth

North America held the largest part in the global defense military aircraft market share of about 41.82% in 2018. North American countries such as the U.S and Canada spend a significant part of their GDP on military expenses. The U.S spent the largest share of its GDP among other NATO countries on military expenditure which is about 3.42% in 2019 while Canada spent 1.27% of its GDP on military expenses. In 2018, the country aimed to harness AI to promote better prosperity and security, as part of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategy 2018. Few of its MRO missions include implementing predictive maintenance, improving situational awareness, and enhancing safety operations of the military aircraft, ships, and vehicles. The rising digital era is influencing the predictive maintenance techniques implemented by the U.S DoD. They are advancing to predict critical equipment failures and are automating diagnostics services using AI. Furthermore, prescriptive and predictive analytics is used to guide the availability of spare parts and promote better inventory controls. These advancements in the U.S military aircraft MRO market will fulfill its “zero unplanned maintenance” goal, the efficiency of monitoring and data-based planned maintenance of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), fighter and cargo aircraft. Along with that, these techniques enable troubleshooting assistance of equipment at a reduced cost. Subsequently, these activities in the U.S and other countries of North America are augmenting the maintenance, repair, and overhaul activities in defense military aircraft market. As a result, the defense military aircraft (MRO) market is thriving in North America.

Defense Military Aircraft Market Thriving Operations in Helicopter MRO Segment

Helicopter MRO is a leading segment in the global defense military aircraft (MRO) market and is rising with a CAGR of 3.94% during the forecast period. Military helicopters play a significant role in the marine, terrestrial, and air operations of military force. They are majorly used as part of military transport aircraft, reconnaissance, attack helicopters, rescue operations, training and utility segments. With these diverse applications in the helicopter MRO segment, the MRO operations which heighten the safety of operations and success of these complex missions need advanced expertise.

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email: sales@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)

About IndustryARC: IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food and Beverages, Information Technology, and Life sciences and Healthcare.