global aircraft upholstery market prospects elevated with the trend of customized

Consumer-Oriented Designed Cabin Interiors:

Upholstery remains one of the main comfort, attraction, and necessity in every public transport across the world. Airlines being one of the most luxurious and elite modes of commute comprises customer-centric furniture to boost its aircraft interior look. In recent times, aircraft (both private and commercial) have deployed several advanced facilities to create a home-like atmosphere in the high altitudes. Besides this, the installation of in-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) in passenger seats and cabins is one of the latest trends gathering a lot of attention from the customers. Some of these passenger-friendly innovations are generating huge demand for aircraft furniture, thereby influencing the global leather upholstery or aircraft upholstery market demand. The new dimension to redesigning cabins is generating consumer interest thereby increasing the global aircraft upholstery market demand. Some of these breakthrough comfort transformations are initiated by some of the well-known airline companies such as Qatar Airways. Recently, Qatar Airways showcased its novel cabin concept of Delta One suite. This is a business class double bed innovative design and also features a window view swivel chair that is likely to trigger customer attention. Similarly, Airbus featured its Day and Night first-class seat and bed double bedroom concept. Manufacturing and deploying such combined comfort chairs necessitates required materials from the aircraft upholstery market. Influenced by designing passenger-oriented seats and stowed beds, the aviation industry is thriving to improve the in-flight service thereby creating huge aircraft upholstery market demand. Consequently, increasing the global Aircraft Upholstery Market size, which stood at $1 billion in 2018. Also, the aircraft upholstery market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period of 2019-2025, propelled by the revolutionary changes made by the aviation industry.

Business Jets Inducing the Aircraft Upholstery Market Growth:

The key application segment in this market remains the business jets which install luxurious upholsteries on a large scale. These include leather and vinyl slip-covers, cushion sets, foaming materials, custom-made bucket seat upholstery, and many more. Requiring upholstery assemblies in bulk quantity, application growth of business jets segment is projected to experience 8.3% CAGR growth through top 2025. This is impelled by major influences which include a robust business aviation industrial growth and a large number of private jets flying across the world. Consequently, with new trends and materials available in the market, these aircraft necessitate maintenance and refurbishing services thereby upheaving the niche market demand. Out of the total 24 million hours of travel time of the U.S. general aviation, around two-thirds are accomplished for business purposes. This shows the huge utilization of business jets in this region which significantly boosts the economic output of the business aviation industry. Resultantly, this profit is also utilized in purchasing of upholstery fabrics and sets thereby pushing forth the aircraft upholstery market growth. The business aviation sector in Austria generated an economic output of $3.26 billion in 2017. Furthermore, the business aviation market share of the top five European countries for the year 2017 is detailed below:

Sr. No.

European Countries

Percentile Market Share

1

Slovakia

23%

2

Switzerland

17.6%

3

France

13.4%

4

Luxembourg

12.1%

5

Austria

12%

These statistics are reflective of the hugely profiting private jets industry in this region, which will positively affect the prospect of the global aircraft upholstery market in the forthcoming years.

Leading Regional Aircraft Upholstery Market:

North America is leading the global aircraft upholstery market and contributed a regional share of 37.3% in the year 2018. A large number of commercial and private fleets are accomplished in the North American countries and major developments trigger in the domestic aviation industry.

The United States general aviation (GA) acquired an economic output of $398 billion in 2017. Also, it highlights that nearly 65% of the GA flights commenced in this region were used for business and public services. Consequently, with healthy growth and economic profit of the GA in the U.S., the domestic aircraft upholstery market demand is likely to elevate in the forecasted years. Furthermore, many business jet manufacturing companies are established in this region which adds to the demand growth of the domestic aircraft upholstery market. Some of these business aircraft distributors include Aerion Corporation, The Boeing Company, Bombardier Inc., Cessna Aircraft Company, Cirrus Aircraft, and many more.

Virtual Reality in Designing and Evaluating Specific Cabins:

The aviation industry is progressing and expanding unprecedentedly in recent times. This creates demand-pull inflation for the cabin equipment and necessity materials. Furthermore, since the business aviation is growing immensely, there is a demand for customized products for improvising customer experience. Consequently, upholstery manufacturing companies are incorporating virtual reality (VR) technology to design specific cabin upholstery in recent times.

