North America Industrial Wireless Transmitter Market Hitting Mainstream with Significant Breakthroug

Industrial environments are quite challenging and unique when compared to office and residential spaces. Instruments connected with long cables, high temperatures, harsh conditions, multiple obstacles, and excessive airborne particulates are few challenging features in the industrial spaces. These places are complex for data transmission, sensors, and other potential communication devices to establish constant connectivity, even application of optical fiber is ineffective. These issues plaguing the industrial data transfer along with the wireless advancements rising with Industry 4.0 revolution are significantly boosting the demand for wireless transmitters in the industrial sector. Therefore, the data communication environment has become stronger than ever with the dominance of industrial wireless transmitter market. Some of the most significant wireless transmitters are digital transmitters, pneumatic transmitters, temperature transmitters, pressure transmitters.

Facing huge demand from its end-users, the industrial wireless transmitter market in North America is hitting the mainstream with significant breakthroughs. Consequently,

North America Industrial Wireless Transmitter Market share has reached $610.40 million in terms of revenue as of 2018. Furthermore, total industry revenue is rising at a CAGR of 7.38%, over the forecast period 2019-2025.

Wireless technologies increase efficiency during information retrieval and positively contribute in decision making. The growing oil and gas sector of North America is adopting wireless technologies and equipment to gain a competitive edge, over peers while reducing the cost of operations and labor. Subsequently, the North America industrial wireless transmitters market is thriving with huge opportunities.

North America, especially the U.S. and Canada are potential markets for industrial sectors such as durable manufacturing, aerospace, defense, and energy. The U.S and Canada are global leaders in the oil and gas industry. The demand and investments in alternative renewable energy such as natural gas have gained momentum for the past few years. In developed economies such as the U.S. and Canada, the primary focus is on climate change mitigation and stringent emission regulation, which are boosting the natural gas sector. These countries are striving to increase their industrial competitiveness to support the faster deployment of clean and sustainable energies. Wireless technologies in the oil and gas industry are highly beneficial to collect and analyze the operations and management deployed across multiple plants.

Research Activities in Defense and Energy Segments Are Boosting the Growth of the U.S. Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market

The U.S. is a dominant country in the North American industrial wireless transmitters market and accounted for a huge share of 59.92% as of 2018. The dominance of this country is majorly attributed to rising manufacturing sector and robust military research activities. The military expenditure in the U.S has increased from $600 billion in 2016 to $649 billion in 2018. In the U.S., identifying and funding latent projects that can generate tangible results is growing in the military and defense sector. So, the defense departments along with industry leaders are investing in R&D and engineering sources. At present, connected IoT devices, artificial intelligence, augmented reality-virtual reality, autonomous platforms, and robotics are reigning the military and defense sectors of the U.S.

For instance, in 2019, a research activity conducted by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) of the U.S., discovered that a battery-free underwater communication system which uses near-zero power to transmit data through sensors. This system monitors sea temperatures, which enables them to study climate change and monitor marine life for long period – even able to track sample waters on planets that are far apart. This marks a breakthrough in constructing a submerged network of interconnected sensors, categorized as underwater “internet of things”. This particular study is sponsored by the U.S. Office of Naval Research. Activities as such are empowering the significance of wireless transmitters in the underwater network.

